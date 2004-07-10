Used 2004 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

2002 Coupe Maserati GT black 4.2L V8 DOHC 6-Speed Manual with Cambiocorsa Automatic-Shifting RWD **LEATHER SEATS**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, 4.2L V8 DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 11/17 City/Highway MPG We concentrate on selling our vehicles at or very near trade-in value based on popular vehicle valuation guides! The right deal is waiting right around the corner at Auto World USA! VIEW OUR INVENTORY http://www.autoworldusainc.com/inventory.php?make=all.

Rare To Find!! Great Condition!! Borla exhaust system!! super low miles!!! Original MSRP $102K!! 2004 MASERATI COUPE CAMBIOCORSA COUPE 4.2L V8 F DOHC GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE 8 Cylinder Gas Automatic 4X2 4.2 L light alloy v8 engine , 390 hp@7100 rpm, 330 Lb Ft24000 RPM, Dry sump lubric w/oil cooler with 6 speed automatic transmission with computer controled clutch,18' Light Alloy 7 spoke design wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, has 3 sets of keys, owner's manual, trickle charger Car cover, VALUE ADDED OPTIONS Include: custom dashboard, custom lower doorpanels, front heated seats, alluminum racing pedals, piping, leather uphostry for headliner, skyhook suspension, vintage pack, full brierwood kit, xenon front lights, Memory Seats, A/C, ABS Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Floor Mats, Front Reading Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Pwr Steering, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Tilt Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.

