Used 2004 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,400
- 50,701 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,200
- 24,513 miles
$19,776
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.815 Reviews
Report abuse
GTC,10/07/2004
This is a very exciting car, whether you drive it or just look at it. The acceleration, cornering, braking, and overall handling characteristics are outstanding. It gets looks even from people who are not "car people."
Related Maserati Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2014
- Used Audi S6 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2017
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2012
- Used Acura RDX 2016
- Used BMW Z4 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2014
- Used Lexus IS F 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2011
- Used Toyota 86 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2010
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2018
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2010
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Plano TX
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Indianapolis IN
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Woodbridge VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Dallas TX
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Gilbert AZ
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Arlington VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Corona CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Lakeland FL
- Used Maserati Levante Miami FL
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Lawrenceville GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Levante 2018 Tacoma WA
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Maserati Levante 2018 Spartanburg SC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX