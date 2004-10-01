Used 2003 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,400
- 50,701 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,200
- 24,513 miles
$19,776
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.312 Reviews
Report abuse
KLP,01/10/2004
I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper
Related Maserati Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2013
- Used Audi R8 2018
- Used GMC Savana 2015
- Used Chevrolet SS 2017
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2018
- Used Acura TL 2014
- Used Ford Focus 2018
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2018
- Used Maserati Levante 2018
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2014
- Used Ram 3500 2018
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2015
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo West Palm Beach FL
- Used Maserati Levante Fontana CA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Newport News VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Rockville MD
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Fayetteville NC
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Woodbridge VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Scottsdale AZ
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Garden Grove CA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Manchester NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Levante 2017 Birmingham AL
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2017 Katy TX
- Used Maserati Ghibli 2016 Tampa FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019