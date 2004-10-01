Used 2003 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa in Gray
    used

    2004 Maserati Coupe Cambiocorsa

    35,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2004 Maserati Coupe GT in Silver
    used

    2004 Maserati Coupe GT

    5,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,400

    Details
  • 2002 Maserati Coupe GT in Black
    used

    2002 Maserati Coupe GT

    50,701 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,200

    Details
  • 2002 Maserati Coupe
    used

    2002 Maserati Coupe

    24,513 miles

    $19,776

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Great Car
KLP,01/10/2004
I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper
