Used 2003 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper

