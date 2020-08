Used 2002 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio

2002 Coupe Maserati GT black 4.2L V8 DOHC 6-Speed Manual with Cambiocorsa Automatic-Shifting RWD **LEATHER SEATS**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, 4.2L V8 DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 11/17 City/Highway MPG We concentrate on selling our vehicles at or very near trade-in value based on popular vehicle valuation guides! The right deal is waiting right around the corner at Auto World USA! VIEW OUR INVENTORY http://www.autoworldusainc.com/inventory.php?make=all.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Maserati Coupe GT with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAMBC38A620008570

Stock: P13212

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-15-2017