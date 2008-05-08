Used 2002 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me

One of my all time favorite cars. I have driven a lot of semiexotics and exotics. From a 1957 Porsche 356 to a 3rd gen RX-7 to Jags and Bimmers. This car performs like a Ferrari without the maintenance headache and cost. Very reliable with road couth for a high performer and still a head turner after 5 years on the road. Creature comforts but will still make the hair on the back of the neck of the dude in front of you raise up as he respectfully pulls over into the slow lane. A true 4-seater as it is functional enough to pick up my 2 kids from school. Hot enough to drive with my wife on short day trips and feel as if you are in a 2-seater.

