Used 2002 Maserati Coupe for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,701 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,200
- 24,513 miles
$19,776
- 35,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,400
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Maserati Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Maserati Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.817 Reviews
Report abuse
Ciao Bello 2,08/05/2008
One of my all time favorite cars. I have driven a lot of semiexotics and exotics. From a 1957 Porsche 356 to a 3rd gen RX-7 to Jags and Bimmers. This car performs like a Ferrari without the maintenance headache and cost. Very reliable with road couth for a high performer and still a head turner after 5 years on the road. Creature comforts but will still make the hair on the back of the neck of the dude in front of you raise up as he respectfully pulls over into the slow lane. A true 4-seater as it is functional enough to pick up my 2 kids from school. Hot enough to drive with my wife on short day trips and feel as if you are in a 2-seater.
Related Maserati Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
- Used Land Rover LR2 2014
- Used Nissan Cube 2011
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2011
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2011
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2014
- Used MINI Clubman 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2013
- Used BMW 6 Series 2010
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2015
- Used Volvo C70 2012
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2018
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2010
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Newark NJ
- Used Maserati Levante Lakeland FL
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible West Palm Beach FL
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Fredericksburg VA
- Used Maserati Levante San Diego CA
- Used Maserati Levante Chesapeake VA
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Tampa FL
- Used Maserati Levante Anaheim CA
- Used Maserati Levante Plano TX
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Levante 2017 Long Beach CA
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2017 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Maserati Levante 2017 Indianapolis IN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX