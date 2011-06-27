  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
2003 Maserati Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, the option of an F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
  • Potential for price gouging due to supply-versus-demand scenario. F1 transmission could be more refined.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.

2003 Highlights

Nothing new for the Coupe's sophomore year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Maserati Coupe.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
KLP,01/10/2004
I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper
'03 Maser GT Coupe
David P.,11/21/2006
We installed a Tubi exhaust at the dealer before taking delivery. It made a Gransport before the Gransport concept was invented. The car went from 390 hp to 420 hp and it is music to the ears. This is a wonderful car to own and drive.
Cambiocorsa coupe 2004
hoopsking,10/29/2003
Very quick, Good torque, I got the Tubi exhaust it is great. Gas mileage is what they predict about 11 per. It gets a lot of stares and the girls like it.
2003 Maserati Coupe
fbuyer,09/05/2003
I've driven this car for over 1000 miles, and plan to sell it soon. In the first 300 miles the driver's side window stopped working! Mind you, this is a $100k car! I've also had some problems with the shifter going about 45 mph. I would stick to a BMW M5 at this price range.
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
More about the 2003 Maserati Coupe

Used 2003 Maserati Coupe Overview

The Used 2003 Maserati Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM).

