2003 Maserati Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, the option of an F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- Potential for price gouging due to supply-versus-demand scenario. F1 transmission could be more refined.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$9,531 - $19,626
Used Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
2003 Highlights
Nothing new for the Coupe's sophomore year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Maserati Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
KLP,01/10/2004
I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper
David P.,11/21/2006
We installed a Tubi exhaust at the dealer before taking delivery. It made a Gransport before the Gransport concept was invented. The car went from 390 hp to 420 hp and it is music to the ears. This is a wonderful car to own and drive.
hoopsking,10/29/2003
Very quick, Good torque, I got the Tubi exhaust it is great. Gas mileage is what they predict about 11 per. It gets a lot of stares and the girls like it.
fbuyer,09/05/2003
I've driven this car for over 1000 miles, and plan to sell it soon. In the first 300 miles the driver's side window stopped working! Mind you, this is a $100k car! I've also had some problems with the shifter going about 45 mph. I would stick to a BMW M5 at this price range.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Maserati Coupe features & specs
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
Related Used 2003 Maserati Coupe info
