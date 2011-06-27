  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Coupe
  4. Used 2002 Maserati Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2002 Maserati Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, the option of an F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
  • Potential for price gouging due to supply-versus-demand scenario, F1 transmission could be more refined.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Maserati Coupe for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$9,177 - $19,079
Used Coupe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Maserati is back in a big way, with a sexy V8 coupe that will bring back fond memories of the Ghibli and make one forget the dark days of the dull and unreliable BiTurbos.

Vehicle overview

After more than a decade's absence from the U.S. market, Maserati will be hoping to cash in on some of its past heritage (the good heritage, not the unreliable and homely styled heritage) with a new coupe called, simply, the Coupe. Maserati is fully owned by Ferrari, which is itself owned by a Fiat subsidiary. Thanks to the new ownership and the resulting new-found financial strength, Maserati was able to revamp its antiquated factory completely and develop an all-new sportscar.

A new Ferrari-designed 4.2-liter V8 makes 390 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels via one of two available rear transaxles: a standard six-speed manual (in the GT) or a computer-actuated six-speed sequential-shifting manual (in the Cambiocorsa -- Italian for racing gearbox), the sequential-shifting unit is similar in design to the Ferrari 360 F1's. There is no clutch pedal, and it allows gearshifts to be made in the blink of an eye.

Four modes are offered with this gearbox: Normal, Sport, Auto and Low Grip. In Normal and Sport, the transmission shifts aggressively; more so in Sport mode. In Auto, the car shifts itself automatically. In Low Grip, gentler starts are ensured for low-traction surfaces. The Cambiocorsa also interfaces with the available Skyhook electronically variable suspension that can automatically adjust the shock damping up to 40 times a second. Massive four-piston caliper disc brakes (with ABS), elegant 18-inch alloy wheels wearing Michelin Pilots (235/40 front, 265/35 rear) and traction control complete the Coupe's hardware.

A sensuous body, penned by Giugiaro's ItalDesign studio, rests on a chassis with a wheelbase nearly 9 inches longer than the Spyder's, resulting in room for four adults as opposed to the Spyder's intimate seating for just two.

Italy is known for its fine leather products and sense of style, and the Coupe's cockpit is proof of this with its high-grade hides and attention to detail. A dip in the center of the dash echoes the signature Maserati grille, and the various controls are much easier to use compared with past Masers.

Standard equipment includes power seats with driver memory, front and side airbags, and a trip computer. Also standard is the Maserati Info Center, a 5.8-inch color display mounted in the center of the dash, which is used to operate the audio system, the climate controls and the trip computer. Options available include a rear parking sensor, xenon headlights, a GPS navigation system, a hands-free phone and a five-disc CD changer. Maserati also backs its cars with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

With a price slated to be under $100,000, the Maserati Coupe offers a more realistic rear seat than would-be competitors such as the Jaguar XK8/XKR at a price less than half that of a Ferrari 456M. Problem is, Maserati is importing just a few hundred coupes. Finding one without a long waiting list is going to be difficult, indeed.

2002 Highlights

Respect for Maserati, as it resumes building real sports cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Maserati Coupe.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Kick in the Pants!
Ciao Bello 2,08/05/2008
One of my all time favorite cars. I have driven a lot of semiexotics and exotics. From a 1957 Porsche 356 to a 3rd gen RX-7 to Jags and Bimmers. This car performs like a Ferrari without the maintenance headache and cost. Very reliable with road couth for a high performer and still a head turner after 5 years on the road. Creature comforts but will still make the hair on the back of the neck of the dude in front of you raise up as he respectfully pulls over into the slow lane. A true 4-seater as it is functional enough to pick up my 2 kids from school. Hot enough to drive with my wife on short day trips and feel as if you are in a 2-seater.
cambiocorsa
dink,04/28/2003
What a great car. This automobile offers Ferrari performance with manageable power. It is great fun at 80 miles per hour and below. I do have a 360 and it is a lot of fun as it should be, but the Maserati is more driver friendly and the F1 (Cambiocorsa) transmission is the most fun you can have in a car. There is a lot of driver involvement and the fit and finish is second to none.
Maserai Clutch Problems
jeffm,04/29/2006
This is a nice car with the worst clutch I have ever had. I've gone through three clutches in 17,000 miles and the new one seems no better. Save your repair money and buy something else. The clutch is a real lemon and Maserati will not cover any repairs (the warranty is void for the clutch the day you drive it out the door, as in a zero mile warranty). I've owned many sports cars over the years and the clutch problem is the worst I have seen.
Best performance vehicle for the dollar
JSN,01/01/2006
I bought the Maserati Cambiocorsa because ist was within my budget, $60,000. I saw NOTHING that even came close. It has 390hp, dry sump oil, ferrari motor, dry clutch/paddle shifter, 18 inch wheels... it is all about speed, control and fun. This car is a blast. I drive it every day to and from work (10 miles each way), and sometimes even on errands like shopping. The trunk is adequate for most tasks. It seats four adults comfortably. Has hooks a for child seat. My four year old LOVES to ride in it. She calls it Daddy's "race car" and urges me to go faster. So far it has been extremely reliable. It did have one major repair, the clutch. This was probably from pervious owner abuse, but dealer replaced entire clutch under warranty - which, by the way, is five years!
See all 17 reviews of the 2002 Maserati Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Maserati Coupe features & specs
More about the 2002 Maserati Coupe

Used 2002 Maserati Coupe Overview

The Used 2002 Maserati Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Coupe. Available styles include Cambiocorsa 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), and GT 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Maserati Coupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Maserati Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Maserati Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Maserati Coupe.

Can't find a used 2002 Maserati Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Coupe for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,094.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Coupe for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,598.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,822.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Maserati Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2002 Maserati Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles