Used 2005 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews
Bonding with my Maserati Coupe
Just completed a 2,100 mile round trip from Florida to Tennessee. During this time I got a chance to experience everything the Maserati has to offer. My car was extremely comfortable on long highway in Florida and Georgia were I averaged 80 mph. The Skyhook suspension is amazing, even with ultra low profile performance tires the ride is never harsh in normal or sport mode. In Tennessee on the curvy mountain roads the Shyhook suspension kept the car flat and predictable. It is much easier to drive at high speeds in the curves than my wife's Corvette. Its overall gas mileage for the trip was 21.2 mpg, which is really not too bad especially with the aggressive driving done in TN.
Everyone should own one, but only briefly.
This car reminds me of the joke about yacht owners: the two happiest days in a yacht owner's life are the day he or she buys it, and the day he or she sells it. Owning a Coupe teaches you any number of advanced-level life lessons: you have to pay to play; be careful what you wish for; and Italian cars really are as good and bad as people say they are. It's a remarkably affordable exotic, considering its prestige value and premium drivetrain, but mine lived up to its Italian-ness. During the thirteen months I owned it, it was in the shop every month or two, all but once for minor things. And the funny thing was, I didn't really mind--until one day the car's bad points outweighed its good points and I decided to bail. The only big repair was replacing the clutch, and I knew going in that they're good for about 20k miles on average. You really need to know a good independent repair shop--having a dealer replace the clutch would have been three or four times as expensive. Aside from that, the drivetrain is reliable and appears bulletproof. It's the small bits that are always breaking in your hand or falling off. Don't buy a Coupe just for its acceleration or handling: it's fast (and makes great noises), but there's faster, and while the factory sorted out the handling by the end of the model run, they're too heavy to handle great. It's a GT, and a striking one at that, with even more personality than the GranTurismo that replaced it in 2008. Additional perk: people will think you paid way more for it than you did. Besides eating clutches, the Cambiocorsa automated manual has a few rough edges, but I loved it--it shifts with *authority*. And by all means, do not--repeat, DO NOT--actually drive the car. Put miles on it and its value plummets. I bought mine with 12.5k, put 8k on it in one year, and took a beating when I disposed of it. I guess the market expects these cars to be garage queens. Maintenance costs, while frequent, aren't terribly expensive when done by an independent shop, but judging by how impressed the local Maserati dealership was by all my repair receipts, I get the feeling many owners just live with the broken bits and pieces. Finally, be aware that the market for these cars is extremely thin. That's why you get an apparent (but largely illusory) discount on these cars when you buy, and why you give a very real discount when you sell.
- Performance
- Comfort
For a Hobby Only
This car is not all that great. The tires are 90 days backlogged (so buy a new set of four if one goes). It has software problems that cause stalling and no real answer. For $80,000 or there abouts, it is a bit rough (and I am just referring to the time it takes on the phone). The check engine light has been on since I purchased it and when it was "fixed" it lasted two minutes.
Ever see a lemon on wheels?
First a blowout then the sensors couldn't differentiate between a stop sign, red light and intentional turn off of the car. The result was the car spent more time in the shop and with AAA roadside assistance or Maz roadside assistance than on the road with me. The little gear shift is easily broken (esp by valets @ $1500 a pop ) and you can get service for an easy $500-800 anytime it is due. The 1st 2000 miles were awesome. The rest absolutely stunk and I felt extremely insecure. Maybe if I rotated the tires every 5k miles it would have handled better but this turkey is not recommended.
Lovin the Maserati coupe
If you do not know how to drive a real car do not buy one. this car is more fun to drive than any car i have ever owned and i have had a lot of them over 30 corvetts, several other sports cars ,mostley american built cars. never been a fan of most foreign cars but i love this coupe. i only take it out on nice days and i drive the hell out of it. it handles well goes good. does not have the power of the big american v8's but it is only about 260 cubes. and it is a hand full. you got four modes to use the six speed std trans. i love the car but if it breaks the fun is all over.i HAVE OWNED THIS FOR ABOUT A YEAR NOW, AND I AM LOVIN THIS CAR
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Coupe
Related Used 2005 Maserati Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible