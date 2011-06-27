  1. Home
Used 2003 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Coupe
12 reviews
Great Car

KLP, 01/10/2004
I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper

'03 Maser GT Coupe

David P., 11/21/2006
We installed a Tubi exhaust at the dealer before taking delivery. It made a Gransport before the Gransport concept was invented. The car went from 390 hp to 420 hp and it is music to the ears. This is a wonderful car to own and drive.

Cambiocorsa coupe 2004

hoopsking, 10/29/2003
Very quick, Good torque, I got the Tubi exhaust it is great. Gas mileage is what they predict about 11 per. It gets a lot of stares and the girls like it.

2003 Maserati Coupe

fbuyer, 09/05/2003
I've driven this car for over 1000 miles, and plan to sell it soon. In the first 300 miles the driver's side window stopped working! Mind you, this is a $100k car! I've also had some problems with the shifter going about 45 mph. I would stick to a BMW M5 at this price range.

mamma mia, now that's Italian

Teo, 07/27/2003
Great looks, head turner, very fast... true sports car. A combination of beauty and muscle. It does have some problems that require repair: radio, CD, oil leak, gear box noise, vacum noise and more.

