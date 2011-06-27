Used 2003 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car KLP , 01/10/2004 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a year now. Great fun to drive. Had the opportunity to go to a high speed driving coure last spring where you got to drive your own car on a closed track with a driving instructor. None of the instructors had drive a F1 Maserati before. Beside my driving this car at over 125 mph on the straights and 60mph turns, the instructors asked to drive it. They were all very impressed. They rated its performance with the 200K Far, AMartin, Porsh, etc. I have been very pleased. Its a keeper Report Abuse

'03 Maser GT Coupe David P. , 11/21/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We installed a Tubi exhaust at the dealer before taking delivery. It made a Gransport before the Gransport concept was invented. The car went from 390 hp to 420 hp and it is music to the ears. This is a wonderful car to own and drive.

Cambiocorsa coupe 2004 hoopsking , 10/29/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Very quick, Good torque, I got the Tubi exhaust it is great. Gas mileage is what they predict about 11 per. It gets a lot of stares and the girls like it.

2003 Maserati Coupe fbuyer , 09/05/2003 3 of 8 people found this review helpful I've driven this car for over 1000 miles, and plan to sell it soon. In the first 300 miles the driver's side window stopped working! Mind you, this is a $100k car! I've also had some problems with the shifter going about 45 mph. I would stick to a BMW M5 at this price range.