Vehicle overview

Returned to sturdy financial ground thanks to involvement from Ferrari and Fiat, Maserati made a return to the U.S. market in 2002 with the new Coupe and accompanying convertible-top Spyder. Based on the 3200 GT, a model never sold in the U.S., the Coupe offers a premium grand-touring driving experience with Italian flair. It features styling by Giugiaro's ItalDesign studio; a double-wishbone suspension; a Ferrari-designed, normally aspirated V8; and an available electrohydraulic manual transmission named Cambiocorsa. The Cambiocorsa unit is similar in design to Ferrari's "F1" automated-clutch manual transmission. There is no clutch pedal, and it allows gearshifts to be made in the blink of an eye via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Also available on the Maserati Coupe is a "Skyhook" active suspension. This system automatically adjusts the stiffness of the suspension according to different road and driving conditions for improved ride comfort and more dynamic sports handling.

Because of its approximate $80,000 starting price (and Ferrari's increasingly stratospheric asking prices), the Maserati Coupe strikes us as a surprising bargain. Its interior is cheerfully Italian, especially compared to the effective but somber cabins of many German performance cars. And while the outlook of long-term Maserati durability is still unknown, at least there's a healthy warranty backing the GranSport. The Coupe also delivers more personality and a more exclusive ownership experience than mainstream German coupes such as the BMW 650i and Mercedes-Benz CL500. And even after five years on the market, it is still a rare sight on U.S. roads. The downside to Maserati Coupe ownership is that its design is getting a bit old and it can't be had with some of the more recent safety features and techno-gadgets. But for those desiring an entertaining luxury coupe with an extra amount of Italian flair, this is a car to certainly check out for 2006.