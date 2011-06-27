Used 2007 Lotus Elise Consumer Reviews
Nothing else compares in the price range
I've had mine for about two years. No issues thus far. Hear some build quality complaints on forums- its hit and miss. Its a hand built car that costs $25-40k. The good: Closest thing to a race car for the price, Toyota engine/transmission, so much fun to drive above 5500 rpms. The bad: Getting in and out with top on, people looking at you- wanting to take photos, etc, not many creature comforts. Long story short: If you want a smooth ride, a great stereo, isolation from the road, and a long trip cruiser...buy something else. If you want to enjoy every mile, drive a roller coaster, rip through the gears, wind it up to 9k, turn the stereo off and listen to the engine, buy an Elise.
Beware
Beware! I bought mine brand new and only put on 2200 miles per year. When the car was one week old the headlight flew out. The radiator hoses have blown 3 times stranding me on the side of the road. The build quality is terrible. Good luck going up-market lotus! People paying six figures for a car will not tolerate these issues.
Sponsored cars related to the Elise
Related Used 2007 Lotus Elise info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons