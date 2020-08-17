Used 2007 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- used
2008 Lotus Elise2,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,900
- used
2006 Lotus Elise30,089 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,888
- 32,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,900
- 27,065 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500
- 32,950 miles
$36,902
- used
2010 Lotus Elise745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250,000
- used
2011 Lotus Elise3,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,000
fishman76092,11/13/2012
I've had mine for about two years. No issues thus far. Hear some build quality complaints on forums- its hit and miss. Its a hand built car that costs $25-40k. The good: Closest thing to a race car for the price, Toyota engine/transmission, so much fun to drive above 5500 rpms. The bad: Getting in and out with top on, people looking at you- wanting to take photos, etc, not many creature comforts. Long story short: If you want a smooth ride, a great stereo, isolation from the road, and a long trip cruiser...buy something else. If you want to enjoy every mile, drive a roller coaster, rip through the gears, wind it up to 9k, turn the stereo off and listen to the engine, buy an Elise.
