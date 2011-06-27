  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,838$38,480$43,931
Clean$31,199$36,566$41,743
Average$27,921$32,738$37,367
Rough$24,643$28,911$32,992
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,108$62,970$66,733
Clean$56,158$59,838$63,410
Average$50,257$53,574$56,763
Rough$44,356$47,310$50,116
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,373$35,499$39,491
Clean$29,807$33,733$37,525
Average$26,675$30,202$33,591
Rough$23,544$26,671$29,657
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,381$46,148$52,685
Clean$37,416$43,852$50,061
Average$33,484$39,262$44,813
Rough$29,553$34,672$39,566
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,704$59,893$64,928
Clean$51,974$56,914$61,695
Average$46,513$50,957$55,227
Rough$41,052$44,999$48,760
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,929$60,583$65,105
Clean$53,137$57,570$61,862
Average$47,554$51,544$55,378
Rough$41,971$45,517$48,893
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,366$77,769$88,787
Clean$63,054$73,901$84,365
Average$56,429$66,165$75,521
Rough$49,803$58,429$66,677
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$86,516$91,852$97,055
Clean$82,197$87,283$92,222
Average$73,561$78,147$82,554
Rough$64,924$69,010$72,887
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,548$39,836$43,989
Clean$33,774$37,854$41,798
Average$30,225$33,892$37,417
Rough$26,677$29,929$33,035
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,733 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
