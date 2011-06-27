Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,838
|$38,480
|$43,931
|Clean
|$31,199
|$36,566
|$41,743
|Average
|$27,921
|$32,738
|$37,367
|Rough
|$24,643
|$28,911
|$32,992
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,108
|$62,970
|$66,733
|Clean
|$56,158
|$59,838
|$63,410
|Average
|$50,257
|$53,574
|$56,763
|Rough
|$44,356
|$47,310
|$50,116
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,373
|$35,499
|$39,491
|Clean
|$29,807
|$33,733
|$37,525
|Average
|$26,675
|$30,202
|$33,591
|Rough
|$23,544
|$26,671
|$29,657
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,381
|$46,148
|$52,685
|Clean
|$37,416
|$43,852
|$50,061
|Average
|$33,484
|$39,262
|$44,813
|Rough
|$29,553
|$34,672
|$39,566
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,704
|$59,893
|$64,928
|Clean
|$51,974
|$56,914
|$61,695
|Average
|$46,513
|$50,957
|$55,227
|Rough
|$41,052
|$44,999
|$48,760
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,929
|$60,583
|$65,105
|Clean
|$53,137
|$57,570
|$61,862
|Average
|$47,554
|$51,544
|$55,378
|Rough
|$41,971
|$45,517
|$48,893
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,366
|$77,769
|$88,787
|Clean
|$63,054
|$73,901
|$84,365
|Average
|$56,429
|$66,165
|$75,521
|Rough
|$49,803
|$58,429
|$66,677
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$86,516
|$91,852
|$97,055
|Clean
|$82,197
|$87,283
|$92,222
|Average
|$73,561
|$78,147
|$82,554
|Rough
|$64,924
|$69,010
|$72,887
Estimated values
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,548
|$39,836
|$43,989
|Clean
|$33,774
|$37,854
|$41,798
|Average
|$30,225
|$33,892
|$37,417
|Rough
|$26,677
|$29,929
|$33,035