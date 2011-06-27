Estimated values
1992 Geo Storm 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,008
|$3,638
|$3,988
|Clean
|$2,656
|$3,222
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,953
|$2,389
|$2,624
|Rough
|$1,250
|$1,556
|$1,714
Estimated values
1992 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,155
|$3,814
|$4,181
|Clean
|$2,787
|$3,378
|$3,704
|Average
|$2,049
|$2,504
|$2,751
|Rough
|$1,312
|$1,631
|$1,797
Estimated values
1992 Geo Storm 2+2 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,833
|$3,494
|$3,859
|Clean
|$2,502
|$3,094
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,840
|$2,294
|$2,539
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,494
|$1,659