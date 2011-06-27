Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Navigator 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$3,203
|$3,824
|Clean
|$1,833
|$2,928
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,378
|$2,856
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,828
|$2,211
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Navigator 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,379
|$1,529
|Clean
|$994
|$1,261
|$1,400
|Average
|$808
|$1,024
|$1,142
|Rough
|$622
|$787
|$884