Estimated values
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,908
|$2,430
|Clean
|$845
|$1,704
|$2,170
|Average
|$637
|$1,296
|$1,651
|Rough
|$429
|$888
|$1,131
Estimated values
1996 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$2,070
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,849
|$2,307
|Average
|$759
|$1,406
|$1,755
|Rough
|$512
|$963
|$1,203
Estimated values
1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$2,066
|$2,583
|Clean
|$998
|$1,845
|$2,307
|Average
|$752
|$1,403
|$1,755
|Rough
|$507
|$961
|$1,203