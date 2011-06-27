Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Car nice - dealers not so much. Chris , 09/28/2018 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Wanted a black label but they dont have black leather seatsm go figure, huge error. Purchased 2018 reserve 2 weeks ago @ 97k . Came across a couple issues. Steering column plastic housing rubs slightly when turning - AC when running both rear and front zones seams to lose temperature, osillated from warm to cold and never freezing, random. Passenger side second row seat belt lacked tension and wont retract- this part is on backorder. These issues are small and will get reseloved, but its an indication of a slight build quality issue. The biggets issue is the Lincoln dealers. Lincoln corporate puts the white glove message out there that they will come get your car and give you a loaner etc ( purhcased maint package ) use the app to schedule etc. Well thats a fantasy.......I purhcased my care from a dealer thats 65 miles away because they had the car. However the nearest dealer is 5 miles away. When I contacted them for servive on my new 100k car they said sorry you didnt buy it here so no loaner car. I had to escalate this to lincoln and threaten them etc.... finally after 2 weeks and wasting time on the phone they accomodated me. Point is Lincoln corporate needs to get these dealers up to to speed with the marketing message if they are going to sell 100k cars. I had a platinum escalde before this and zero issues and amazing service. That said its a gorgeous car and I hope to enjoy it once its out of the shop. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Lincoln Luxury Douglas Finch , 11/23/2018 Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I couldn't be more impressed with the overall quality,comfort,and performance of my 2018 Lincoln 2wd Premier. I wanted the base/premier due to the 20 inch wheels. They increase the ride and comfort without having the adaptive suspension. The highway mileage on trips in the conserve mode reaches 23 mpg all the time. It has so many standard features that are optional on other luxury full size SUV. It uses regular unleaded and the yearly maintenance cost is a fraction of an import. The twin turbo V6 has tremendous horsepower and torque that other luxury SUV V8 cant even match. This is true American luxury reborn. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Broken down at 1000miles Andres P Albornoz , 06/19/2018 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful It overheated at 1000 miles on the odometer transmission radiator failed, with all my family 400 miles away from home it was a mess. No car for 12 days took to repaired . Transmission also clank noise a lot when lowering gears. Buy a Toyota Land cruiser is a lot more reliable. Now I drive around my home area because I don't trust this car for long family trips. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Absolutely Love it! Steve G , 11/28/2018 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Do you want to feel like King of the Road? This 4x4 vehicle will give you a commanding road presence. I think it can eat into Bentley and Rolls Royce Cullinan sales. It's that luxurious and it seats 7 or 8 not 4 or 5! Built in America is another plus. I questioned the Hankook tires but when I went to see the new Audi Q8...you guessed it...same. Must be a new high tech tire factory! Steering wheel heater switch is a touch on the LCD screen, I'd rather have a hard switch near the steering wheel but I guess that's the way things are going for reliability and efficiency. Love that it has Start / Stop at the stoplight, the tech in general, control it and get status from my iPhone, piano key shifter, it's powerful 6 cylinder engine, independent rear suspension and Aluminum body panels. The head up display is nicer than the one in my Corvette. I'd love to see a Brembo Brakes option like Escalade has but other than that, it's the winner of that contest. Also a repeat prompt button for Navigation. loved it so much I bought my new Gator rather than lease it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value