2009 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Touring 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,878$3,688$4,193
Clean$2,630$3,365$3,817
Average$2,134$2,720$3,066
Rough$1,638$2,076$2,315
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,094$3,886$4,381
Clean$2,828$3,546$3,989
Average$2,294$2,867$3,204
Rough$1,761$2,187$2,419
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,673$3,372$3,808
Clean$2,443$3,077$3,467
Average$1,982$2,488$2,784
Rough$1,522$1,898$2,102
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Wagon AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,053$3,738$4,168
Clean$2,790$3,411$3,795
Average$2,264$2,758$3,048
Rough$1,738$2,104$2,301
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,057$3,859$4,360
Clean$2,794$3,522$3,969
Average$2,267$2,847$3,188
Rough$1,740$2,172$2,407
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Comfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,041$3,730$4,162
Clean$2,779$3,404$3,789
Average$2,255$2,752$3,043
Rough$1,731$2,099$2,298
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,019$3,713$4,149
Clean$2,759$3,389$3,778
Average$2,238$2,739$3,034
Rough$1,718$2,090$2,291
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,459$4,195$4,658
Clean$3,161$3,828$4,241
Average$2,565$3,095$3,406
Rough$1,969$2,361$2,572
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 XWD 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,033$3,841$4,346
Clean$2,771$3,505$3,957
Average$2,249$2,834$3,178
Rough$1,726$2,162$2,400
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,130$3,850$4,302
Clean$2,860$3,514$3,917
Average$2,321$2,840$3,146
Rough$1,782$2,167$2,375
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,117$3,785$4,205
Clean$2,848$3,454$3,828
Average$2,311$2,792$3,075
Rough$1,774$2,130$2,321
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 XWD 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,079$3,875$4,372
Clean$2,813$3,536$3,981
Average$2,283$2,859$3,197
Rough$1,752$2,181$2,414
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Comfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,997$3,814$4,325
Clean$2,739$3,481$3,937
Average$2,222$2,814$3,163
Rough$1,706$2,147$2,388
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-3 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,018$3,753$4,213
Clean$2,758$3,425$3,836
Average$2,238$2,768$3,081
Rough$1,718$2,112$2,326
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,077 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,077 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Saab 9-3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,077 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Saab 9-3 ranges from $1,522 to $3,808, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.