Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$1,772
|$1,862
|Clean
|$1,415
|$1,615
|$1,704
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,300
|$1,387
|Rough
|$863
|$985
|$1,071
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$1,863
|$1,953
|Clean
|$1,494
|$1,697
|$1,787
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,366
|$1,455
|Rough
|$911
|$1,036
|$1,123
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,410
|$1,497
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,285
|$1,369
|Average
|$885
|$1,034
|$1,115
|Rough
|$671
|$784
|$860
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$1,672
|$1,762
|Clean
|$1,327
|$1,523
|$1,612
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,226
|$1,312
|Rough
|$809
|$929
|$1,013
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,313
|$1,522
|$1,611
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,387
|$1,474
|Average
|$963
|$1,116
|$1,200
|Rough
|$730
|$846
|$926
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$1,741
|$1,832
|Clean
|$1,387
|$1,586
|$1,676
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,277
|$1,364
|Rough
|$846
|$968
|$1,053
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$1,818
|$1,909
|Clean
|$1,456
|$1,656
|$1,746
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,334
|$1,422
|Rough
|$888
|$1,011
|$1,097