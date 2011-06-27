  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Appraisal value

1992 Plymouth Voyager Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,553$1,772$1,862
Clean$1,415$1,615$1,704
Average$1,139$1,300$1,387
Rough$863$985$1,071
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$1,863$1,953
Clean$1,494$1,697$1,787
Average$1,203$1,366$1,455
Rough$911$1,036$1,123
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$1,410$1,497
Clean$1,100$1,285$1,369
Average$885$1,034$1,115
Rough$671$784$860
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$1,672$1,762
Clean$1,327$1,523$1,612
Average$1,068$1,226$1,312
Rough$809$929$1,013
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,313$1,522$1,611
Clean$1,197$1,387$1,474
Average$963$1,116$1,200
Rough$730$846$926
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$1,741$1,832
Clean$1,387$1,586$1,676
Average$1,117$1,277$1,364
Rough$846$968$1,053
Estimated values
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$1,818$1,909
Clean$1,456$1,656$1,746
Average$1,172$1,334$1,422
Rough$888$1,011$1,097
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1992 Plymouth Voyager on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1992 Plymouth Voyager with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,586 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Plymouth Voyager is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1992 Plymouth Voyager with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,586 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1992 Plymouth Voyager, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1992 Plymouth Voyager with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,387 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,586 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1992 Plymouth Voyager. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1992 Plymouth Voyager and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1992 Plymouth Voyager ranges from $846 to $1,832, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1992 Plymouth Voyager is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.