Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$691
|$1,439
|$1,846
|Clean
|$608
|$1,270
|$1,630
|Average
|$442
|$932
|$1,198
|Rough
|$276
|$594
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 SPG Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765
Estimated values
1990 Saab 900 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,418
|$1,846
|Clean
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,630
|Average
|$400
|$918
|$1,198
|Rough
|$250
|$586
|$765