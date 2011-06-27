  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2018 Porsche Panamera
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Porsche Panamera Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$71,190$72,618$74,510
Clean$69,653$71,075$72,866
Average$66,579$67,989$69,580
Rough$63,505$64,903$66,293
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$91,681$93,374$95,643
Clean$89,702$91,390$93,534
Average$85,743$87,422$89,315
Rough$81,784$83,453$85,096
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$120,686$122,914$125,902
Clean$118,080$120,303$123,125
Average$112,869$115,079$117,571
Rough$107,657$109,855$112,018
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$71,110$72,423$74,183
Clean$69,575$70,884$72,547
Average$66,504$67,806$69,275
Rough$63,433$64,728$66,003
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,645$63,801$65,352
Clean$61,293$62,445$63,911
Average$58,587$59,734$61,028
Rough$55,882$57,022$58,146
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$109,029$111,042$113,741
Clean$106,675$108,683$111,233
Average$101,967$103,963$106,216
Rough$97,259$99,244$101,199
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$89,968$91,629$93,857
Clean$88,026$89,682$91,787
Average$84,141$85,788$87,647
Rough$80,255$81,894$83,507
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,566$65,144$67,176
Clean$62,193$63,760$65,695
Average$59,448$60,991$62,732
Rough$56,703$58,223$59,768
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,327$75,704$77,550
Clean$72,723$74,095$75,840
Average$69,513$70,878$72,419
Rough$66,303$67,661$68,998
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,973$70,458$72,404
Clean$67,484$68,961$70,807
Average$64,506$65,966$67,613
Rough$61,527$62,972$64,420
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$129,366$131,755$134,958
Clean$126,573$128,955$131,981
Average$120,987$123,356$126,028
Rough$115,400$117,757$120,075
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,075$64,076$66,582
Clean$60,735$62,714$65,114
Average$58,054$59,991$62,177
Rough$55,373$57,268$59,240
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,259$75,637$77,484
Clean$72,656$74,030$75,775
Average$69,449$70,816$72,358
Rough$66,242$67,601$68,940
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,524$78,955$80,875
Clean$75,851$77,277$79,091
Average$72,503$73,922$75,524
Rough$69,155$70,567$71,957
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$71,212$72,526$74,289
Clean$69,674$70,985$72,651
Average$66,599$67,903$69,374
Rough$63,524$64,821$66,097
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$93,456$95,181$97,495
Clean$91,438$93,159$95,345
Average$87,402$89,114$91,044
Rough$83,367$85,069$86,744
Sell my 2018 Porsche Panamera with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Panamera near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $60,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $62,714 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $60,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $62,714 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $60,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $62,714 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Porsche Panamera ranges from $55,373 to $66,582, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.