Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,190
|$72,618
|$74,510
|Clean
|$69,653
|$71,075
|$72,866
|Average
|$66,579
|$67,989
|$69,580
|Rough
|$63,505
|$64,903
|$66,293
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,681
|$93,374
|$95,643
|Clean
|$89,702
|$91,390
|$93,534
|Average
|$85,743
|$87,422
|$89,315
|Rough
|$81,784
|$83,453
|$85,096
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$120,686
|$122,914
|$125,902
|Clean
|$118,080
|$120,303
|$123,125
|Average
|$112,869
|$115,079
|$117,571
|Rough
|$107,657
|$109,855
|$112,018
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,110
|$72,423
|$74,183
|Clean
|$69,575
|$70,884
|$72,547
|Average
|$66,504
|$67,806
|$69,275
|Rough
|$63,433
|$64,728
|$66,003
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,645
|$63,801
|$65,352
|Clean
|$61,293
|$62,445
|$63,911
|Average
|$58,587
|$59,734
|$61,028
|Rough
|$55,882
|$57,022
|$58,146
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$109,029
|$111,042
|$113,741
|Clean
|$106,675
|$108,683
|$111,233
|Average
|$101,967
|$103,963
|$106,216
|Rough
|$97,259
|$99,244
|$101,199
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$89,968
|$91,629
|$93,857
|Clean
|$88,026
|$89,682
|$91,787
|Average
|$84,141
|$85,788
|$87,647
|Rough
|$80,255
|$81,894
|$83,507
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,566
|$65,144
|$67,176
|Clean
|$62,193
|$63,760
|$65,695
|Average
|$59,448
|$60,991
|$62,732
|Rough
|$56,703
|$58,223
|$59,768
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,327
|$75,704
|$77,550
|Clean
|$72,723
|$74,095
|$75,840
|Average
|$69,513
|$70,878
|$72,419
|Rough
|$66,303
|$67,661
|$68,998
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,973
|$70,458
|$72,404
|Clean
|$67,484
|$68,961
|$70,807
|Average
|$64,506
|$65,966
|$67,613
|Rough
|$61,527
|$62,972
|$64,420
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$129,366
|$131,755
|$134,958
|Clean
|$126,573
|$128,955
|$131,981
|Average
|$120,987
|$123,356
|$126,028
|Rough
|$115,400
|$117,757
|$120,075
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,075
|$64,076
|$66,582
|Clean
|$60,735
|$62,714
|$65,114
|Average
|$58,054
|$59,991
|$62,177
|Rough
|$55,373
|$57,268
|$59,240
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,259
|$75,637
|$77,484
|Clean
|$72,656
|$74,030
|$75,775
|Average
|$69,449
|$70,816
|$72,358
|Rough
|$66,242
|$67,601
|$68,940
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,524
|$78,955
|$80,875
|Clean
|$75,851
|$77,277
|$79,091
|Average
|$72,503
|$73,922
|$75,524
|Rough
|$69,155
|$70,567
|$71,957
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,212
|$72,526
|$74,289
|Clean
|$69,674
|$70,985
|$72,651
|Average
|$66,599
|$67,903
|$69,374
|Rough
|$63,524
|$64,821
|$66,097
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$93,456
|$95,181
|$97,495
|Clean
|$91,438
|$93,159
|$95,345
|Average
|$87,402
|$89,114
|$91,044
|Rough
|$83,367
|$85,069
|$86,744