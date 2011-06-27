Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,458
|$43,284
|$45,396
|Clean
|$39,963
|$41,746
|$43,698
|Average
|$36,973
|$38,670
|$40,301
|Rough
|$33,983
|$35,594
|$36,905
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,334
|$49,742
|$51,502
|Clean
|$46,591
|$47,974
|$49,576
|Average
|$43,105
|$44,439
|$45,723
|Rough
|$39,619
|$40,904
|$41,870
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,271
|$85,909
|$88,182
|Clean
|$81,233
|$82,856
|$84,884
|Average
|$75,155
|$76,751
|$78,286
|Rough
|$69,077
|$70,646
|$71,689
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,935
|$39,581
|$41,489
|Clean
|$36,567
|$38,174
|$39,937
|Average
|$33,831
|$35,361
|$36,833
|Rough
|$31,095
|$32,548
|$33,729
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,438
|$42,322
|$44,482
|Clean
|$38,980
|$40,818
|$42,818
|Average
|$36,063
|$37,810
|$39,490
|Rough
|$33,147
|$34,802
|$36,162
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,748
|$36,937
|$39,349
|Clean
|$33,495
|$35,625
|$37,878
|Average
|$30,989
|$33,000
|$34,934
|Rough
|$28,483
|$30,375
|$31,990
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,971
|$74,390
|$76,357
|Clean
|$70,340
|$71,747
|$73,501
|Average
|$65,077
|$66,460
|$67,788
|Rough
|$59,814
|$61,173
|$62,076
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,403
|$51,276
|$53,497
|Clean
|$47,622
|$49,454
|$51,496
|Average
|$44,059
|$45,810
|$47,493
|Rough
|$40,496
|$42,166
|$43,491
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,782
|$37,723
|$39,901
|Clean
|$34,491
|$36,382
|$38,409
|Average
|$31,911
|$33,702
|$35,424
|Rough
|$29,330
|$31,021
|$32,438
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,213
|$56,286
|$57,775
|Clean
|$53,222
|$54,286
|$55,614
|Average
|$49,240
|$50,286
|$51,291
|Rough
|$45,258
|$46,286
|$46,969
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,700
|$60,861
|$62,471
|Clean
|$57,548
|$58,698
|$60,134
|Average
|$53,242
|$54,373
|$55,460
|Rough
|$48,936
|$50,048
|$50,786