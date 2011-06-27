  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,458$43,284$45,396
Clean$39,963$41,746$43,698
Average$36,973$38,670$40,301
Rough$33,983$35,594$36,905
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,334$49,742$51,502
Clean$46,591$47,974$49,576
Average$43,105$44,439$45,723
Rough$39,619$40,904$41,870
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$84,271$85,909$88,182
Clean$81,233$82,856$84,884
Average$75,155$76,751$78,286
Rough$69,077$70,646$71,689
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,935$39,581$41,489
Clean$36,567$38,174$39,937
Average$33,831$35,361$36,833
Rough$31,095$32,548$33,729
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,438$42,322$44,482
Clean$38,980$40,818$42,818
Average$36,063$37,810$39,490
Rough$33,147$34,802$36,162
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,748$36,937$39,349
Clean$33,495$35,625$37,878
Average$30,989$33,000$34,934
Rough$28,483$30,375$31,990
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$72,971$74,390$76,357
Clean$70,340$71,747$73,501
Average$65,077$66,460$67,788
Rough$59,814$61,173$62,076
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,403$51,276$53,497
Clean$47,622$49,454$51,496
Average$44,059$45,810$47,493
Rough$40,496$42,166$43,491
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,782$37,723$39,901
Clean$34,491$36,382$38,409
Average$31,911$33,702$35,424
Rough$29,330$31,021$32,438
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,213$56,286$57,775
Clean$53,222$54,286$55,614
Average$49,240$50,286$51,291
Rough$45,258$46,286$46,969
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,700$60,861$62,471
Clean$57,548$58,698$60,134
Average$53,242$54,373$55,460
Rough$48,936$50,048$50,786
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Porsche Panamera on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,625 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Panamera is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,625 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Porsche Panamera, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Porsche Panamera with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,625 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Porsche Panamera. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Porsche Panamera and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Porsche Panamera ranges from $28,483 to $39,349, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Porsche Panamera is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.