Estimated values
2000 Plymouth Neon LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$2,368
|$2,393
|Clean
|$2,057
|$2,097
|$2,121
|Average
|$1,514
|$1,555
|$1,578
|Rough
|$971
|$1,013
|$1,034
Estimated values
2000 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,175
|$2,211
|$2,235
|Clean
|$1,922
|$1,958
|$1,981
|Average
|$1,415
|$1,453
|$1,473
|Rough
|$908
|$947
|$966