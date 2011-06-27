Estimated values
1998 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,261
|$1,476
|Clean
|$753
|$1,148
|$1,349
|Average
|$605
|$923
|$1,095
|Rough
|$456
|$697
|$840
Estimated values
1998 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,148
|$1,476
|Clean
|$455
|$1,045
|$1,349
|Average
|$365
|$839
|$1,095
|Rough
|$276
|$634
|$840