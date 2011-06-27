  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Nautilus Consumer Reviews

5(55%)4(18%)3(9%)2(18%)1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Outstanding comfort, power, handling and comfort

Richard Meyer, 12/09/2019
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

As the owner of a 2007 Linclon MKX with 128,000 miles, which we loved, our first stop in shopping for a new SUV was the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus. The Lincoln dealer near us had just received an Ice Mocha Reserve 1 Nautilus with V6 and AWD, which is exactly what we wanted. The Reserve 1 package included more options that we were necessarily looking for, but included the 360 degree cameras and navigation. One test drive and we were sold. The performance of the V6 w/ AWD was outstanding, and all of the safety features were great to have. This coupled with very helpful sales staff, X-Plan pricing with no needed negotiation, and 0.9% 48 month financing and $2500 in rebates, and we had a new vehicle. I should add that we also test drove the new model 2020 Aviator, but we found it to be too big, and seemed slow in performance compared to the Nautilus. Same engine and transmission, but only RWD. But are beautiful looking vehicles inside and out!

An up and comer - but then not really

SpartySAM, 11/10/2019
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
21 of 28 people found this review helpful

I am a traditional German car guy - MB and Audi have been my staples. Yet, I had a chance to test drive the new Lincoln Nautilus and I must admit that I like it. Cabin noise is very low; it has the necessary tech bells and whistles; it has good acceleration and good cabin space. Impressive. Almost as good as an Audi Q7 or BMW X5. Why the 4 stars? Two reasons. First, too much plastic in the cabin relative to the competition. Second, I have to deal with Ford dealers - who seem to be intent to subjecting me to all the tricks and traps that I tried to escape by going to MB. For example, the dealership that I visited nearly Lansing (MI) had posted one price and quoted me a higher price in person. When I challenged them on this, they changed the on-line price. Typical. Ford should consider separating the Lincoln dealership from the Ford dealerships - like GM does. Pity - a good car with promise. Update: 05 13 2020 Well, I bought a car - it was not the Nautilus. Why? Several reasons. First, concerns raised regarding reliability. Second, the depreciation of having a luxury brand. Third, the more that I looked at it, the less complete it seemed - it was always close but no cigar. So what did I buy? The 2020 Subaru Ascent Touring, The total package was close to the Nautilus in terms of level of trim. Subaru is more reliable and suffers from less depreciation. Finally, Subaru really knows how to treat its customers.

Transmission needs refining

Wallace Wagner, 05/07/2020
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

You may experience transmission slipping problems especially between 3rd and 4th gears. Jerking and undecision which gear to go into are also prevalent.

Nice car but very expensive!

Napster, 02/04/2020
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 15 people found this review helpful

Looks really good on the outside but a mix bag on the inside. The leather is really nice but the transmission buttons are cheap plastic and out of place for a CUV that cost me 65k! This price range opens the door to some really nice cars. Overall I love the size and the American Luxury comfort. Definitely take it for a test drive, it's worth a look.

No adaptive suspension

bob b, 12/18/2019
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 19 people found this review helpful

My 2020 Nautilus 2.0T AWD Reserve did not come with adaptive suspension even though it clearly says on window sticker that it is standard equipment. Had a 2019 with identical equipment and it had it.

