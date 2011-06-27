2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Exceeded expectations
Very good value,Reserve II Hybrid. performance better than expected for a hybrid,all amenities are there for a luxury smaller car.Had 3 Lincoln Mks,s before. Ride quality good,trade off of trunk space for battery is only negative. Have had car for 3 months,so far well pleased even though we always had full sized vehicles before. Have had very good experience with Lincoln brand since2006.
Luxury hybrid at a mid range price
The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve is beautiful to look at, drives like a luxury car, quiet, has alll the bells and whistles. at the price of less than a Honda Accord Hybrid. I get 36 miles to a galloon without really trying. I am very happy with this car.
Loving my THIRD MKZ hybrid
I am currently leasing a 2019 MKZ hybrid. This is my third. I leased a 2011, bought a 2014 and now have the 2019 Reserve I with sun roof and special wheel rims. I am a big fan of this car. The 2019 has far better acceleration than the other two, which helps on the highway. When I drive local roads, my MPG goes above 40; stays around 36 with constant highway driving. The car is very comfortable for me, as was the first one I ever test drove. I am 5’2” and this car is made for smaller people. My 5’10” husband does not find it as comfortable as I do. The technology is improved quite a bit and it’s easier to make vocal commands. There are several way to control things - the steering wheel, the computer screen or the buttons on the console. I enjoy the solid, quiet ride it offers, as well as the good audio. I love this car and will continue to buy or lease it since I want a hybrid and this one, to me, is the best one out there. Yes, you lose trunk space but that’s a small sacrifice.
Great value MKZ
I drove several hybrids before deciding on MKZ. Best price,best interior by far,handles well never expected it to be as quick as it has turned out to be, not turbocharged performance, but good for a hybrid. We like it wanted to try a hybrid and so far so good. I'll drive my Crossfire SRT when I want to blow doors off other cars, this is for trips and travel. Have owned it now for over a year and would buy again if I needed another car.
Driven Lincolns 30 plus years-MKZ is exceptional
I just bought my first Hybrid. I have two MKZ's and have for a couple of years. Both of my others had the 3.0 ltr. 400 HP engine. They are a joy to drive. However, it is past time to try to help with the environment. Thought about an electric car-but the limitations on distance and recharging time dissuaded me at this point. I test drove the MKZ Hybrid and I was immediately sold. Great ride and enough power to get you out of the way. I highly recommend.
