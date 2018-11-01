2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
What’s new
- Expanded standard feature availability
- Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
- Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Comes well equipped with many standard features
- Hybrid model available at no extra charge
- Underwhelming interior quality
- Short on interior space given its exterior size
Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
European and Asian brands have historically dominated the entry-level luxury sedan market, but Lincoln has been making an extra effort recently to make its MKZ more appealing. It gave the car a significant makeover in 2017 and continues to make small changes and updates. The 2019 MKZ packs plenty of standard features, so there's a certain amount of value to be had here considering rival cars are typically more expensive. The MKZ's fuel-sipping hybrid engine is appealing, as is its easy-to-use infotainment system.
There are some downsides, though. The interior is a little too cozy for a vehicle of its exterior size, and some of the materials used are lackluster in quality. The base four-cylinder engine's performance is also underwhelming. Overall, though, we think the MKZ is worth taking a look at if you want value from a car that's not the typical European or Japanese luxury sedan.
2019 Lincoln MKZ models
The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — a four-cylinder, a six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trims. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with the Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. The Reserve II increases luxury amenities and technology even further.
For the gas-powered trims, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque) is standard. It's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKZ Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. All-wheel drive isn't available for the Hybrid, however.
The base MKZ model comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.
Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports. You also get windshield wiper de-icer and automatic wipers, and Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams.
Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a power trunklid, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two backseat USB charging ports.
The Reserve II trim level has those features as standard, plus 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active parking assist system, a power sunroof, a power rear window sunshade, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system with HD radio capability. Optional for the Reserve II trim is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic). With front-wheel drive, it produces 350 hp and 400 lb-ft, while the all-wheel-drive version makes 50 hp more.
The Reserve I model can be had with a Reserve Plus package that contains 19-inch wheels, the Revel Ultima audio system with 14 speakers and HD radio, heated rear seats and steering wheel, and a power sunroof. The Reserve II trim can also be equipped with the MKZ Luxury package, which includes a retractable panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|6.1
Driving6.5
Acceleration5.5
Braking9.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort4.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control3.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology6.1
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.5
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- value
- acceleration
- technology
- driving experience
- road noise
- visibility
- sound system
- interior
- wheels & tires
- electrical system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- steering wheel
- ride quality
- dashboard
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very good value,Reserve II Hybrid. performance better than expected for a hybrid,all amenities are there for a luxury smaller car.Had 3 Lincoln Mks,s before. Ride quality good,trade off of trunk space for battery is only negative. Have had car for 3 months,so far well pleased even though we always had full sized vehicles before. Have had very good experience with Lincoln brand since2006.
The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve is beautiful to look at, drives like a luxury car, quiet, has alll the bells and whistles. at the price of less than a Honda Accord Hybrid. I get 36 miles to a galloon without really trying. I am very happy with this car.
I am currently leasing a 2019 MKZ hybrid. This is my third. I leased a 2011, bought a 2014 and now have the 2019 Reserve I with sun roof and special wheel rims. I am a big fan of this car. The 2019 has far better acceleration than the other two, which helps on the highway. When I drive local roads, my MPG goes above 40; stays around 36 with constant highway driving. The car is very comfortable for me, as was the first one I ever test drove. I am 5’2” and this car is made for smaller people. My 5’10” husband does not find it as comfortable as I do. The technology is improved quite a bit and it’s easier to make vocal commands. There are several way to control things - the steering wheel, the computer screen or the buttons on the console. I enjoy the solid, quiet ride it offers, as well as the good audio. I love this car and will continue to buy or lease it since I want a hybrid and this one, to me, is the best one out there. Yes, you lose trunk space but that’s a small sacrifice.
I drove several hybrids before deciding on MKZ. Best price,best interior by far,handles well never expected it to be as quick as it has turned out to be, not turbocharged performance, but good for a hybrid. We like it wanted to try a hybrid and so far so good. I'll drive my Crossfire SRT when I want to blow doors off other cars, this is for trips and travel. Have owned it now for over a year and would buy again if I needed another car.
Features & Specs
|Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$44,995
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Hybrid 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$35,995
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$38,995
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
- Driver Alert System
- Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition
Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion
The Lincoln MKZ and the Ford Fusion share similar powertrains and structural parts but differ in interior configuration. The Fusion is slightly larger and roomier and has a slightly larger trunk. The gear shifter also differs, with the MKZ featuring a push-button arrangement and the Fusion using a rotary knob. The Fusion is also less expensive, though the lower number of standard features reflect that.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental is the MKZ's bigger corporate sibling. With more interior volume, the Continental also has more powerful engine options. Some drivers may prefer the MKZ's slightly smaller size and better fuel efficiency, but the Continental's quiet interior and comfortable seats will appeal to highway travelers.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Cadillac CTS
Although Cadillac's CTS is more expensive than the Lincoln MKZ, you get a roomier interior and a bit more power when comparing base engines. Plus, its rear-wheel-drive platform allows for sportier handling. But the MKZ wins out in cargo space, rear seat room, and the availability of a hybrid model.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKZ a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln MKZ?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ:
- Expanded standard feature availability
- Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
- Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lincoln MKZ reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln MKZ?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln MKZ is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,995.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,995
- Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,995
- Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,995
What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ?
More about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ
A lot of luxury sedans can seem affordable at first but get rather pricey once you start adding options and packages. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is different, however. Available in four trims, with three engine options, and in either front- or all-wheel drive, the MKZ provides a lot of features for the money.
The base trim starts you out with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 245 horsepower. You also get features such as an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display. A hybrid powertrain is also available and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. Lincoln doesn't charge extra for the MKZ Hybrid.
The MKZ Reserve I is next up and features additional luxury features, such as a power trunklid, leather seats, and wood trim. If you're not satisfied yet, the MKZ Reserve II is the top and allows optioning your car with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Power output is dependent on the powertrain: The front-wheel-drive version produces 350 hp, and the all-wheel-drive version makes a whopping 400 hp. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a Revel audio system, and heated and ventilated front seats. On this trim, you can add a luxury package that includes a 20-speaker (versus 14-speaker) Revel audio system, a panoramic retractable roof and LED headlamps.
With so many options and packages, it's important to research your 2019 Lincoln MKZ. So let Edmunds help you build and find your perfect MKZ.
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKZ Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKZ Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKZ Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid Reserve II, Hybrid, Hybrid Reserve I, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MKZ Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid MKZ Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKZ for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,565.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,903.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and all available trim types: Hybrid, Hybrid Reserve II, Hybrid Reserve I. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related 2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 Navigator
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 GLE-Class
- 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Chrysler Pacifica
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2019 Nissan Rogue
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019