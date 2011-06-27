Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKZ Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,626*
Total Cash Price
$16,757
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,165*
Total Cash Price
$22,506
Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,494*
Total Cash Price
$22,671
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,286*
Total Cash Price
$17,085
MKZ Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,967*
Total Cash Price
$16,428
Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,483*
Total Cash Price
$23,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$820
|$1,320
|$340
|$2,516
|$2,071
|$7,067
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$920
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,087
|Financing
|$902
|$724
|$537
|$336
|$121
|$2,619
|Depreciation
|$4,379
|$1,775
|$1,563
|$1,384
|$1,242
|$10,343
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,323
|$6,255
|$4,977
|$6,880
|$6,192
|$33,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|Maintenance
|$1,101
|$1,773
|$456
|$3,380
|$2,781
|$9,491
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$451
|$163
|$3,518
|Depreciation
|$5,881
|$2,384
|$2,099
|$1,859
|$1,669
|$13,892
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,522
|$8,401
|$6,684
|$9,241
|$8,317
|$45,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$1,786
|$460
|$3,404
|$2,801
|$9,561
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,245
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,220
|$980
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,544
|Depreciation
|$5,924
|$2,401
|$2,114
|$1,873
|$1,681
|$13,993
|Fuel
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,613
|$8,462
|$6,733
|$9,308
|$8,378
|$45,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$4,846
|Maintenance
|$836
|$1,346
|$346
|$2,566
|$2,111
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$700
|$752
|$811
|$3,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,109
|Financing
|$919
|$738
|$547
|$342
|$124
|$2,671
|Depreciation
|$4,465
|$1,810
|$1,593
|$1,411
|$1,267
|$10,546
|Fuel
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,506
|$6,377
|$5,074
|$7,015
|$6,314
|$34,286
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|Maintenance
|$804
|$1,294
|$333
|$2,467
|$2,030
|$6,928
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,066
|Financing
|$884
|$710
|$526
|$329
|$119
|$2,568
|Depreciation
|$4,293
|$1,740
|$1,532
|$1,357
|$1,218
|$10,140
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,140
|$6,132
|$4,879
|$6,745
|$6,071
|$32,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 MKZ Hybrid Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$6,571
|Maintenance
|$1,134
|$1,825
|$470
|$3,478
|$2,862
|$9,768
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,001
|$742
|$464
|$168
|$3,621
|Depreciation
|$6,053
|$2,453
|$2,160
|$1,913
|$1,717
|$14,297
|Fuel
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,887
|$8,646
|$6,879
|$9,510
|$8,560
|$46,483
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lincoln MKZ in Virginia is:not available
