Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,870
|$11,057
|$12,539
|Clean
|$9,739
|$10,911
|$12,366
|Average
|$9,475
|$10,621
|$12,022
|Rough
|$9,212
|$10,330
|$11,677
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 LE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,318
|$12,651
|$14,319
|Clean
|$11,167
|$12,485
|$14,122
|Average
|$10,865
|$12,153
|$13,728
|Rough
|$10,563
|$11,820
|$13,335
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,674
|$13,041
|$14,751
|Clean
|$11,518
|$12,869
|$14,548
|Average
|$11,207
|$12,527
|$14,142
|Rough
|$10,895
|$12,184
|$13,737
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,678
|$11,927
|$13,490
|Clean
|$10,535
|$11,771
|$13,304
|Average
|$10,250
|$11,457
|$12,933
|Rough
|$9,965
|$11,144
|$12,562