Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$3,428
|$3,936
|Clean
|$2,345
|$3,203
|$3,672
|Average
|$2,021
|$2,751
|$3,145
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,300
|$2,617
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,477
|$3,601
|$4,219
|Clean
|$2,317
|$3,364
|$3,937
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,890
|$3,371
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,416
|$2,806
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$3,679
|$4,280
|Clean
|$2,420
|$3,437
|$3,993
|Average
|$2,087
|$2,952
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,753
|$2,468
|$2,846
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,525
|$3,604
|$4,197
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,367
|$3,916
|Average
|$2,036
|$2,892
|$3,354
|Rough
|$1,711
|$2,418
|$2,791