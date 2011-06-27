  1. Home
2011 Nissan Armada Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,220$13,431$15,676
Clean$9,643$12,679$14,799
Average$8,490$11,176$13,044
Rough$7,336$9,672$11,289
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,462$11,716$13,293
Clean$8,928$11,060$12,549
Average$7,860$9,749$11,061
Rough$6,792$8,437$9,573
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,473$12,862$14,537
Clean$9,882$12,143$13,723
Average$8,700$10,703$12,096
Rough$7,518$9,263$10,469
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,996$9,947$11,312
Clean$7,545$9,390$10,679
Average$6,642$8,276$9,412
Rough$5,740$7,163$8,146
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,869$11,097$12,657
Clean$8,368$10,476$11,948
Average$7,367$9,234$10,531
Rough$6,366$7,992$9,115
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,904$10,887$12,276
Clean$8,402$10,278$11,589
Average$7,397$9,059$10,215
Rough$6,392$7,841$8,841
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Armada on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Armada is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,390 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Armada, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,390 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Armada. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Armada and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Armada ranges from $5,740 to $11,312, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Armada is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.