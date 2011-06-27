Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,220
|$13,431
|$15,676
|Clean
|$9,643
|$12,679
|$14,799
|Average
|$8,490
|$11,176
|$13,044
|Rough
|$7,336
|$9,672
|$11,289
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,462
|$11,716
|$13,293
|Clean
|$8,928
|$11,060
|$12,549
|Average
|$7,860
|$9,749
|$11,061
|Rough
|$6,792
|$8,437
|$9,573
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,473
|$12,862
|$14,537
|Clean
|$9,882
|$12,143
|$13,723
|Average
|$8,700
|$10,703
|$12,096
|Rough
|$7,518
|$9,263
|$10,469
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,996
|$9,947
|$11,312
|Clean
|$7,545
|$9,390
|$10,679
|Average
|$6,642
|$8,276
|$9,412
|Rough
|$5,740
|$7,163
|$8,146
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,869
|$11,097
|$12,657
|Clean
|$8,368
|$10,476
|$11,948
|Average
|$7,367
|$9,234
|$10,531
|Rough
|$6,366
|$7,992
|$9,115
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,904
|$10,887
|$12,276
|Clean
|$8,402
|$10,278
|$11,589
|Average
|$7,397
|$9,059
|$10,215
|Rough
|$6,392
|$7,841
|$8,841