Used 2009 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

my hot rod Lincoln chuck s , 08/09/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought used with 74,000 miles. Have driven for 5,000 miles with no problems. Very comfortable. Handles well in part to AWD. Could use a little more power. Difficult to see controls below the radio. Very small and not intuitive. Climate control works very well but would be easier to use with a knob to turn and set highway temp. We drive 85% highway and get 21.5 mpg. I use a mobility scooter and it breaks down and fits in the trunk with room left over. update 85,000 miles...Have found a leak under the carpet since we finally started getting rain. It's on the front passenger side. have to take it in to see what the problem is. 95k miles... several problems with front suspention expensive!!!! Update 103,000 miles. Almost 2 years since purchased. still runs well. everything still works. No additional problems. suspenstion cost $110 to fix. not too bad. Update 114,500 miles. No additional problems. Just bought new conte tires. Runs quieter and got 1 mpg better. Use full synth. oil. seems to keep engine clean and running well. 124,500 update. change oil, filter, and air filter abt. every 7,500 miles. Update 139,500 Still no major mechanical problems. Just replaced brake pads all around. Going to have to replace tires soo n. 145,000 miles. Trans seems to be slipping. Added fluid. Almost time for an oil change. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

to much trouble for new mkz no more lincolns , 02/24/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this car mid-09,has been in shop 6 times.First on brake rotors,car has bad vibration when acceleration 40 to 60mph,head light out {was an electrical box had to be ordered{over 2 weeks},back windows goes down halfway by their-selve,stero system goes in an out,service shop has put it on computers and test drove,reset computer stiil hesation, jerky when accelerating and lincoln now says its a normal for this car.I would like for any owners reply if they have or don't have this problem when accerlating at 40 to 60mph.

A GOOD WORK IN PROGRESS workingschmo , 01/15/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my Lincoln used and got a great deal on it thus my high marks on value. However, would never buy this new because I believe Lincoln could've done better compared to the competition. First off is the trunk problem that many complain about. Poor design - you can live with it though. Second - the interior is definitely more Ford than lincoln and could use some more upscale touches. The OEM Brakes are a bit mushy but replacements improved that drastically. Now the good - car feels solid and handles wonderfully with a nice ride and quiet interior. The navigation and SYNC work flawlessly and make this car a true pleasure. 70K miles and no problems whatsoever.

I'm a Ford man Wichard , 08/12/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful 1969 Mustang, 1971 Mustang, , 1976 Maverick, 1979 Fairmont Futura, 1990 Ranger PU, 1994 F150 PU, and now a 2009 Lincoln MKZ. Bought used in 2015 with 50k miles on it. Runs great. Only problem was with the gumming up of the variable valve timing [VVT] cam advance due to low mileage and not using synthetic oil. Love the big bright tail lights. Dosen't come standard with daylight running safety lights for some reason. Took it from Texas to Florida and it ran great down IH10. Wife likes the heated and cooled seats. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value