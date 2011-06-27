Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.6/409.2 mi.
|316.2/446.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|18.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|267 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5700 rpm
|268 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Rapid Spec 200A
|yes
|no
|Woven Metal Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 201A
|yes
|no
|Rapid Spec 100A
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Avoidance
|yes
|no
|Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|2nd Row Refrigerator Console
|yes
|no
|All-Weather Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|no
|2nd Row Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|58.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|Class III Trailer Tow
|yes
|no
|20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Front track
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.9 cu.ft.
|75.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|207.6 in.
|207.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4899 lbs.
|4637 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.9 cu.ft.
|17.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|160.2 cu.ft.
|160.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|117.9 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|P235/55R19 tires
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,295
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
