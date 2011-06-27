  1. Home
Used 2012 Lincoln MKT Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MKT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1820
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.316.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.18.6 gal.
Combined MPG1820
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm267 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.7 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5700 rpm268 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesno
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Rapid Spec 200Ayesno
Woven Metal Appearance Packageyesno
Rapid Spec 201Ayesno
Rapid Spec 100Anoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
10 total speakersyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
front seatback storageyesyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo netyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
electric power steeringyesno
rear view camerayesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
power steeringnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
digital keypad power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Avoidanceyesno
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyesno
2nd Row Refrigerator Consoleyesno
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyesno
2nd Row Bucket Seatsyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
driver cooled seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Front License Plate Bracketyesyes
Class III Trailer Towyesno
20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Front track65.4 in.65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.9 cu.ft.75.9 cu.ft.
Length207.6 in.207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight4899 lbs.4637 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.
EPA interior volume160.2 cu.ft.160.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.9 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track65.3 in.65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone, premium leather
  • Canyon, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Canyon, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
19 in. wheelsyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P235/55R19 tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Starting MSRP
$44,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
