Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
MKS Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,731*
Total Cash Price
$19,706
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,566*
Total Cash Price
$20,100
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,171*
Total Cash Price
$26,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,858
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$860
|$1,850
|$1,358
|$2,372
|$8,643
|Repairs
|$556
|$595
|$641
|$690
|$741
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,060
|$852
|$631
|$395
|$142
|$3,080
|Depreciation
|$4,918
|$2,175
|$1,913
|$1,696
|$1,522
|$12,224
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,319
|$7,108
|$7,739
|$6,922
|$7,643
|$41,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$4,955
|Maintenance
|$2,247
|$877
|$1,887
|$1,385
|$2,419
|$8,816
|Repairs
|$567
|$607
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$3,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,099
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,286
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$5,016
|$2,219
|$1,951
|$1,730
|$1,552
|$12,468
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,565
|$7,250
|$7,894
|$7,060
|$7,796
|$42,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$6,655
|Maintenance
|$3,018
|$1,178
|$2,535
|$1,860
|$3,250
|$11,841
|Repairs
|$762
|$815
|$878
|$945
|$1,015
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,452
|$1,167
|$864
|$541
|$195
|$4,220
|Depreciation
|$6,738
|$2,980
|$2,621
|$2,324
|$2,085
|$16,747
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,877
|$9,738
|$10,602
|$9,483
|$10,471
|$57,171
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 MKS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lincoln MKS in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019