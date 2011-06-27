  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,105$26,054$28,458
Clean$23,680$25,591$27,943
Average$22,829$24,666$26,913
Rough$21,977$23,740$25,883
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,966$29,017$31,546
Clean$26,490$28,501$30,975
Average$25,538$27,471$29,833
Rough$24,586$26,440$28,692
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,535$34,613$37,180
Clean$31,960$33,998$36,507
Average$30,811$32,768$35,162
Rough$29,662$31,539$33,816
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,880$25,824$28,221
Clean$23,458$25,365$27,710
Average$22,615$24,448$26,689
Rough$21,772$23,531$25,667
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,319$30,302$32,749
Clean$27,819$29,764$32,156
Average$26,819$28,687$30,971
Rough$25,819$27,611$29,786
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,337$24,239$26,584
Clean$21,943$23,808$26,103
Average$21,154$22,947$25,141
Rough$20,365$22,086$24,179
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,589$27,610$30,102
Clean$25,137$27,119$29,557
Average$24,234$26,139$28,467
Rough$23,330$25,158$27,378
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,950$33,014$35,562
Clean$30,403$32,427$34,918
Average$29,310$31,255$33,631
Rough$28,218$30,082$32,344
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Lincoln MKC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln MKC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln MKC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln MKC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,808 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Lincoln MKC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln MKC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,808 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Lincoln MKC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Lincoln MKC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Lincoln MKC ranges from $20,365 to $26,584, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Lincoln MKC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.