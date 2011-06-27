Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,105
|$26,054
|$28,458
|Clean
|$23,680
|$25,591
|$27,943
|Average
|$22,829
|$24,666
|$26,913
|Rough
|$21,977
|$23,740
|$25,883
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,966
|$29,017
|$31,546
|Clean
|$26,490
|$28,501
|$30,975
|Average
|$25,538
|$27,471
|$29,833
|Rough
|$24,586
|$26,440
|$28,692
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,535
|$34,613
|$37,180
|Clean
|$31,960
|$33,998
|$36,507
|Average
|$30,811
|$32,768
|$35,162
|Rough
|$29,662
|$31,539
|$33,816
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,880
|$25,824
|$28,221
|Clean
|$23,458
|$25,365
|$27,710
|Average
|$22,615
|$24,448
|$26,689
|Rough
|$21,772
|$23,531
|$25,667
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,319
|$30,302
|$32,749
|Clean
|$27,819
|$29,764
|$32,156
|Average
|$26,819
|$28,687
|$30,971
|Rough
|$25,819
|$27,611
|$29,786
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,337
|$24,239
|$26,584
|Clean
|$21,943
|$23,808
|$26,103
|Average
|$21,154
|$22,947
|$25,141
|Rough
|$20,365
|$22,086
|$24,179
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,589
|$27,610
|$30,102
|Clean
|$25,137
|$27,119
|$29,557
|Average
|$24,234
|$26,139
|$28,467
|Rough
|$23,330
|$25,158
|$27,378
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,950
|$33,014
|$35,562
|Clean
|$30,403
|$32,427
|$34,918
|Average
|$29,310
|$31,255
|$33,631
|Rough
|$28,218
|$30,082
|$32,344