Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII for Sale Near Me

Gordon,01/02/2008
I purchased this car as a winter beater to drive to and from work, but never expected to fall in love with it! I have a number of Ford collector cars and have had pretty much everything American, Japanese, German etc. This car is bullet proof at 160,000 miles and untouched it will blow the doors off just about anything new on the road and give a good run to most anything else out there. It has an electronic power chip and cranks out about 350 horse but easy on gas. 50% black tint on glass, new stereo with original JBL system is excellent. I think I have another classic car on my hands!