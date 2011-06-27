  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark VIII
  4. Used 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mark VIII
Overview
See Mark VIII Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
Measurements
Length207.3 in.
Curb weight3768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Glaze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Black Clearcoat
  • Amethyst Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Santa Fe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
See Mark VIII Inventory

Related Used 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles