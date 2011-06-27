Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII Coupe Consumer Reviews
Greatest LSC ever!!!
Bought this car new put a ton of miles on it still have it ..a special edition, great car every where it goes always attracts attention. Looks better than 97 % of new cars with the finish on this bad boy. LSC forever.
Looks are Deceiving
The cruise control went out within the first year of ownership. The next item was a tie rod end which was still covered under the warranty. At 67,000 miles, the transmission had to be overhauled. Also about the same time, the alternator had to be replaced. At 110,000 miles, the automatic door locking system had to be rebuilt. Over the last two years, the airconditioning system has cost me $600.00. More recent repairs have involved replacing the water pump and a leaky power steering line, and replacing both front end tie rod ends. Note that front end alignments are a regular expense since it chews up tires.
5th mk vii
bought used and have had very few problems,car is rock solid-and no leaks or rattles, i have yet to align any of the marks i have owned (5), no tire wear whatsoever!great road cruiser it gets 24 mpg at 70 mph. i hate where they placed the fog light switch!
Love My Car
I love this car. I bought it in 2002 with 100,000 miles. I now have abour 120,000 miles. The things I love are the exterior styling, the road handling, the look I get from anyone that sees it. It is a black Special Edition LSC. It has the best stereo I have ever heard. It does not have a smooth ride, it has a badass ride!! I have had to do a little maintenance (it has 120,000 miles) but the motor and transmission is good. Most of the work has been brakes, shocks, air conditioner, relatively minor things. I consider it to be the least expensive vehicle I have ever owned, given the low maintenance expense. This is a fine car!! I can't imagine how another would turn me on any more!!
Love it so far
Bought this car from a friend who had It garaged when not being driven. But so far, no problems at all, I love it. Me being a in my early 20's look forward to saving up and buying the new LS. Main problems: Had to replace both power door locks, have trouble with it overheating when hot outside and standing still.
