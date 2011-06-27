Used 2001 Lincoln LS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Worst car I ever owned Steve Mcblue , 07/20/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful problems since day 1, terrible reliability with this car. I wont even start listing the issues cause it pains me. I'm a mechanic and this is one of the worst cars to work on. Do yourself a favor and stay far away from the LS. Report Abuse

B2B WARRANTY is an ABSOLUTE MUST NoVaAgent , 01/12/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I thought I had it rough until reading some of these reviews. Turns out my experience was average: bought at 45000, currently 72000. During that time: rear valve cover gasket, two window motors, cruise control, steering wheel stereo controls, memory seat, sunroof, AC, 100% COVERED BY AFTERMARKET WARRANTY. Service trips- fixed the 1st time maybe 50% of the time. **The key here is, the bang for the buck on this car when buying used is awesome. But as an owner, you soon realize the catch, lots of problems, some small, some large, lots of service trips, tons of time wasted. what I find most unnerving about these poor reviews- there seems to be little pattern in the problems- whats next?

Best Car ever. Kelly , 12/31/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I owned a 01 Lincoln LS until 12/23/09 and the reason for that is someone rear ended me and pushed me into oncoming traffic i then collided with a mustang i had 3 people plus me in the car we all walked away with just scraps and bruises that lincoln LS saved my family and my lives I will never drive anything else i will only feel safe in the lincoln so i am now shopping for a another one....

Great car gone bad! D.Boyd , 07/23/2008 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2001 LS as a lease return in Jan. of 2004 with 66,000K. Car was in perfect condition and had just been serviced by the dealer. Purchased a 48 month/50K warranty.Put 22,400 miles in 4 years when the transmission solenoids went bad. Cost $1090 to fix. Then a coil went bad. Cost $690. 10 months after the transmission problem, the transmission went out again. The dealer had closed so I went to AMMCO for the work. Cost $4200. Was thinking this car is costing me way too much when the car stopped on the freeway. Towed to dealer ,the engine coils were bad. Cost $2470. Dealer could not get the car to idle correctly. Took the car back 3 times, no luck. Traded in for 07 Infiniti G35.