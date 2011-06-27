Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Continental Driver Select 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,844
|$2,525
|$2,901
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,247
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,692
|$1,944
|Rough
|$814
|$1,138
|$1,306
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$2,637
|$3,087
|Clean
|$1,619
|$2,348
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,768
|$2,068
|Rough
|$805
|$1,188
|$1,389
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Continental Luxury Appearance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,480
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,208
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,663
|$1,993
|Rough
|$697
|$1,118
|$1,339
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Continental Personal Security 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,431
|$2,968
|Clean
|$1,288
|$2,164
|$2,641
|Average
|$964
|$1,630
|$1,988
|Rough
|$640
|$1,095
|$1,335