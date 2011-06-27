Used 2000 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Continental
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length208.5 in.
Curb weight3868 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Clearcoat Tricoat
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Light Parchment
  • Light Parchment/Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Light Graphite/Medium Dark Graphite
