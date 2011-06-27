Used 2000 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|208.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3868 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Wheel base
|109.0 in.
|Width
|73.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
