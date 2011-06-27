Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews

One Happy Camper Happy Jack , 03/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I really enjoyed owning my Lexus. I didn't have any problems with it. This car was worth every penny that I spent to get it. They don't make cars like this one any more. One day my daughter was driving it when a lady in a Dodge Magnum slammed into the back of her. The insurance company totaled it and I was stuck trying to replace it. I would love to have another one. I miss my car. Report Abuse

sc400 zman565 , 06/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful best car i Ever bought Report Abuse

pure fun pigwop , 02/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is my second sc300, my first 1995 drove to 105,000, no major problems, leather on each side door cracked/apparently a bad seam design. 1998 has been perfect, i'm now looking for a 2000sc300/400 to cap off my collection. lexus really screwed up when they dropped this car. Report Abuse