Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
One Happy Camper
I really enjoyed owning my Lexus. I didn't have any problems with it. This car was worth every penny that I spent to get it. They don't make cars like this one any more. One day my daughter was driving it when a lady in a Dodge Magnum slammed into the back of her. The insurance company totaled it and I was stuck trying to replace it. I would love to have another one. I miss my car.
sc400
best car i Ever bought
pure fun
this is my second sc300, my first 1995 drove to 105,000, no major problems, leather on each side door cracked/apparently a bad seam design. 1998 has been perfect, i'm now looking for a 2000sc300/400 to cap off my collection. lexus really screwed up when they dropped this car.
Lexus Kickin' it Old School
We've owned this vehicle for over 5 of it's 20 years and we're still enjoying it at 126,000 miles. It accelerates nicely and was a safe car for my teenage son. The car has now recycled back to me and I love driving it. Because of it's timeless styling, it get's many second looks and a few thumbs up. I'm surprised how well it hugs the road. In that respect, it's very similar to a German luxury brand. The only down score is for braking. This is a heavy vehicle and it takes a little more distance to bring to a stop.
