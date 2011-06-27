  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 400
  4. Used 1998 Lexus SC 400
  5. Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 SC 400
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all SC 400s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,001 - $6,459
Used SC 400 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One Happy Camper

Happy Jack, 03/17/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I really enjoyed owning my Lexus. I didn't have any problems with it. This car was worth every penny that I spent to get it. They don't make cars like this one any more. One day my daughter was driving it when a lady in a Dodge Magnum slammed into the back of her. The insurance company totaled it and I was stuck trying to replace it. I would love to have another one. I miss my car.

Report Abuse

sc400

zman565, 06/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

best car i Ever bought

Report Abuse

pure fun

pigwop, 02/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is my second sc300, my first 1995 drove to 105,000, no major problems, leather on each side door cracked/apparently a bad seam design. 1998 has been perfect, i'm now looking for a 2000sc300/400 to cap off my collection. lexus really screwed up when they dropped this car.

Report Abuse

Lexus Kickin' it Old School

Les George, 01/27/2019
2dr Coupe
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We've owned this vehicle for over 5 of it's 20 years and we're still enjoying it at 126,000 miles. It accelerates nicely and was a safe car for my teenage son. The car has now recycled back to me and I love driving it. Because of it's timeless styling, it get's many second looks and a few thumbs up. I'm surprised how well it hugs the road. In that respect, it's very similar to a German luxury brand. The only down score is for braking. This is a heavy vehicle and it takes a little more distance to bring to a stop.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SC 400s for sale

Related Used 1998 Lexus SC 400 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles