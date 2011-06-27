Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
2 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19951998
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$25K
Price

Mileage

20K25K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Vehicle Listing Details

  • New Listing
    $6,988

    1998 Lexus SC 300 Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY LEATHER SUNROOF 6CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8CD32ZXW1002791
    Stock: VIN2791
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $22,910

    1995 Lexus SC 300 Base

    20,090 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mungenast Lexus of St Louis - Manchester / Missouri

    Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry. Clean CARFAX. Mungenast Makes the Difference. Red 1995 Lexus SC 300 AUTOMATIC 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Please call or text our Internet Sales Specialist Chelsea Elledge - chelseaelledge@mungenast.com direct line - 314-690-1294 Mungenast Makes The Difference!! www.mungenastlexusofstlouis.com Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis is not responsible for typos. Prices are subject to change without notice.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT8JZ31C7S0026357
    Stock: P8012
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-04-2019

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 300
  4. Used 1997 Lexus SC 300
SC 300 Reviews & Specs