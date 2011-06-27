Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

Title: the best of the best lsz5343 , 04/24/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Review: I am the original owner of a jade green, 5 speed, in mint condition, 1995 SC300 with 105k miles that I love more then any car I have ever owned. I still feel proud when I get behind the wheel and take it for a spin. Heads roll when I stop at a light and the car gets the royal look over..some folks have me roll down my window to ask what year and model it is...it still drives and feels like the day I bought it and except for the A/C going out a few years ago, and a leaking rack and pinion that had to be replaced, it has been the least expensive car to own I have ever had. I will keep this car for as long as parts are still available. Report Abuse

Beautiful Sports Coupe Aadil , 11/04/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This Lexus is an excellent sports car. It handles beautifully, has plenty of power, and just looks stellar! I have gotten quite a few compliments from strangers about this car. It also definitely turns heads.

SC300 5-speed = Class and Performance Unixwizard , 04/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Ultimate combination of sport car and luxury car. The 5-speed and its exact effortless steering make this a dream car. It goes where your point it and it gives perfect feedback to the driver on road condition. Amenities are complete and the class factor means you don't have anything to prove to anyone. This car is basically a Supra NA in a tux. This isn't just Lexus' idea of a sports car, its a sport car built and backed by Lexus. You aren't getting mine and there are only 781 others. Keep looking.

Bring back this SC body style SS , 04/06/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 356,000 on this car. I've never had any major problems with this car. Waited to purchase the new SC series but was disappointed with the size... very tiny made for a Lady. So I kept my car and because of size now looking to buy something else. But I love this SC300 so much!