Used 1994 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews

dnamartel , 08/09/2002

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I’ve got the 5-speed manual version that made C&D's 10 Best List for three consecutive yrs. This car would have to rank as one of the best luxury sports coupes made in the mid-90's. It is a magnificent blend of luxury and sports. The car feels molded to you as the leather seats, steering column provide incredible adjustments. The 225 HP engine emits a wonderful sound when you get into it. Zero to 60 in 6.8 seconds. Tight, reliable and beautiful. An impressive luxury interior and a reputation for long term reliability. There are only a few hundred 5-speed manuals. Don't buy the SC300 w/o a 5 speed, get the 400.