  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC F
  4. Used 2016 Lexus RC F
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 RC F
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all RC FS for sale
List Price Estimate
$31,472 - $39,799
Used RC F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2016 RCF - reliable, comfortable, qualilty, V8

Steve Kreiser, 06/09/2017
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Back seat is small. We don't use it much. I traded in a 911 Turbo. RCF not as visceral, but more comfortable, significantly higher quality, and absolutely no problems. Porsche had lots of niggling problems; Porsche service was PIA - waited over a week for service on multiple occasions. This is our 9th Lexus, the cars never break/give problems. The car is chunky though - 3958 lbs. Heavy vs competition. Mileage has been a pleasant surprise - over 18 in city and 27 or 28 on highway. Levinson sound is great. Balanced handling, smooth progression when pushed - easy to drive fast. Like spoiler deployment. Seats are awesome. Wish it had power folding mirrors. Nice exhaust sound. Steering wheel is "just right" - paddle shifters easy to access and high quality. Engine block is blue - looks cool.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Velvet Rocket!

John D. Clark, D.D.S., 07/11/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Exactly as advertised; smooth, fast, a real joy to drive. Perfect for long drives for the three of us. (Ollie, our Frenchie puppy, owns the back seat.)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2016 Lexus RC F

Jeff May, 12/15/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a balance between luxury and performance. For those people looking for straight luxury or straight performance this is not for you. I own a Lexus LS and a Porsche Carrera 4. The RC F fits somewhere in the middle. I am very happy with car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

People Think It Looks Like a Rocketship

Stan Kase, 12/24/2017
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Is a reliable car and is almost as good as it looks!Still remains a sound vehicle. Only minor complaint is I only get 18 mpg in highway driving at reasonable constant speeds.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RC FS for sale

Related Used 2016 Lexus RC F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles