Used 2016 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews
2016 RCF - reliable, comfortable, qualilty, V8
Back seat is small. We don't use it much. I traded in a 911 Turbo. RCF not as visceral, but more comfortable, significantly higher quality, and absolutely no problems. Porsche had lots of niggling problems; Porsche service was PIA - waited over a week for service on multiple occasions. This is our 9th Lexus, the cars never break/give problems. The car is chunky though - 3958 lbs. Heavy vs competition. Mileage has been a pleasant surprise - over 18 in city and 27 or 28 on highway. Levinson sound is great. Balanced handling, smooth progression when pushed - easy to drive fast. Like spoiler deployment. Seats are awesome. Wish it had power folding mirrors. Nice exhaust sound. Steering wheel is "just right" - paddle shifters easy to access and high quality. Engine block is blue - looks cool.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Velvet Rocket!
Exactly as advertised; smooth, fast, a real joy to drive. Perfect for long drives for the three of us. (Ollie, our Frenchie puppy, owns the back seat.)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Lexus RC F
This car is a balance between luxury and performance. For those people looking for straight luxury or straight performance this is not for you. I own a Lexus LS and a Porsche Carrera 4. The RC F fits somewhere in the middle. I am very happy with car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
People Think It Looks Like a Rocketship
Is a reliable car and is almost as good as it looks!Still remains a sound vehicle. Only minor complaint is I only get 18 mpg in highway driving at reasonable constant speeds.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RC F
Related Used 2016 Lexus RC F info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570