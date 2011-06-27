  1. Home
2019 Lexus RC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
First Lexus and in love!

Chris B., 04/09/2019
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This Lexus is beautiful from the outside as it is on the inside. The responsiveness in Sport+ mode is unparalleled. I chose this vehicle over the 2019 Audi S5, even with the heads up display in the Audi and lighting under the doors. Will lease Lexus again!

Catch a Lexus 300 RC F-Sport

Dave, 07/10/2019
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm happier with the car than I even thought I would be. Only negatives are storage space and less zip off the line than the 350. Still, it's a great ride.

My Lexus RC 300

Sarita, 11/25/2019
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Is really a 2 passengers car what I don’t mind because is just for me Other than that is a nice car

