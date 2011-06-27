2019 Lexus RC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews
First Lexus and in love!
Chris B., 04/09/2019
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This Lexus is beautiful from the outside as it is on the inside. The responsiveness in Sport+ mode is unparalleled. I chose this vehicle over the 2019 Audi S5, even with the heads up display in the Audi and lighting under the doors. Will lease Lexus again!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Catch a Lexus 300 RC F-Sport
Dave, 07/10/2019
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm happier with the car than I even thought I would be. Only negatives are storage space and less zip off the line than the 350. Still, it's a great ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Lexus RC 300
Sarita, 11/25/2019
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Is really a 2 passengers car what I don’t mind because is just for me Other than that is a nice car
