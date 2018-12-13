  1. Home
Lexus RC 300 Coupe Exterior
7.1/10 Expert Rating
Lexus RC 300 Coupe Profile
Lexus RC 300 Coupe Exterior
Lexus RC 300 Coupe Exterior
Lexus RC 300 F SPORT Coupe Exterior. Options Shown.
+41
(3)

MSRP Range: $41,145 - $50,035

Select a trim

Which RC 300 does Edmunds recommend?

Go with the rear-wheel-drive RC 300 for the reduced weight, increased torque and greater fuel economy from its turbocharged engine compared to the V6 in the all-wheel-drive model. Although the F Sport package adds sporty looks and firmer suspension tuning, we feel the standard model loaded up with the Premium package and Mark Levinson audio system will serve most buyers the best.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Excellent interior craftsmanship
  • One of the quietest cars in its class
  • Adaptive suspension's standard setting provides a comfortable ride
Cons
  • Overall performance comes up short against rivals
  • Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
  • Backseat space is tiny, even for kids
What's new
  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Retuned suspension for sharper handling
  • New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
  • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

The 2019 Lexus RC 300 has the look of a racy sports car. But it is made for comfortable cruising, not clipping apexes on a racetrack. The 300 is the most affordable model of the RC line, and its two engine options deliver less than heart-stopping performance. Even so, the 300's suspension tuning and interior amenities provide excellent support for miles and miles.

For 2019, the RC 300 benefits from styling updates borrowed from Lexus' flagship coupe, the LC 500. The RC also upgrades its infotainment system with new Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay capability. Lexus says it has also recalibrated the turbocharged engine to improve responsiveness and revised the suspension to enhance performance.

Overall, these changes lead to a more refined RC 300, one that plays to its strengths as a highway cruiser and comfortable commuter. If that's the kind of car you want, the 2019 Lexus RC 350 is a strong contender. Just be aware that some of its similarly luxurious rivals offer superior performance potential.

Lexus RC 300 models

The 2019 Lexus RC 300 comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both offer a choice of powertrain. The rear-wheel-drive model is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive RC 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 (260 hp, 236 lb-ft) connected to a six-speed automatic.

Standard feature highlights for the base RC 300 include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats, heated seats (AWD models only), simulated leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Also standard are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and Lexus Enform communication and remote services.

The F Sport fits the RC with a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive items such as 19-inch wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, and sport front seats with heating and ventilation. F Sport models also get the Navigation and Premium packages (see below), perforated-leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster.

Several option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. The Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation.

Other options include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RC 300 F Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.5
Though far from thrilling, the RC provides satisfactory performance. It's a touch slower than most luxury coupes, but summer tires make for quick handling and short, consistent stops. The steering is pleasing, too. Just forget about the F Sport designation — the only significant addition it brings are the seats.

Acceleration

6.5
It takes a beat for the 241-horsepower turbo four-cylinder to get going. But once under way, you have enough power to keep up with traffic or maneuver around slower vehicles. In Edmunds testing, our test RC 300 posted a 0-60 mph time of 7.3 seconds, the RC is a bit slower than competitors. You'll want more power on a short freeway on-ramp, for instance.

Braking

7.5
The pedal has the right balance between soft and firm, so applying pressure comes naturally during both routine use and emergencies. It took 112 feet to stop from 60 mph during Edmunds panic-braking testing. That's a solid performance but expected of a luxury sport coupe wearing performance-oriented summer tires.

Steering

8.0
The wheel delivers pleasing feedback from the road and the front tires. Yet the assist is balanced such that there isn't too much information either. It keeps straight and stable on the freeway, and it doesn't require correction when you turn into a corner. Variable-ratio steering is available in the V6-powered RC 350.

Handling

7.0
Performance-oriented summer tires allow the RC to maintain high speeds through corners, but the overall feel is numb. Combined with a high sense of stability, you'll end up going down twisty roads more quickly than you'd expect. That's not because of confidence or thrill, but due to the absence of feedback.

Drivability

8.5
So long as you don't ask too much from the engine, the RC cruises along effortlessly. The gas pedal reacts predictably, and the transmission changes gears with minimal fuss. This is as straightforward and pleasing as a luxury car should be.

Comfort

8.0
A lack of room notwithstanding, the RC provides the level of suppleness you'd expect from a luxury brand. The interior is quiet, soft, and well-controlled by the heating and cooling from the dash and front seats. The additional bolstering on the F Sport front seats might feel constricting to wider body sizes.

Seat comfort

7.0
The large side bolsters on the F Sport's seats help keep you in place while cornering. The non-adjustable bolsters aren't so large that they make the seats uncomfortable, but larger occupants might feel a bit tight. For the most part, the seat is comfortable on long drives.

Ride comfort

8.5
The F Sport's adaptive dampers do an excellent job of balancing softness with control over the 19-inch wheels. You only notice road imperfections when the road is particularly bad. Switching into the sport settings creates appreciable differences in ride quality, so the default setting best suits the RC.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The RC exhibits minimal wind and road noise at any speed. The 19-inch wheels make a small amount of noise, but you only notice it when the stereo is off. Under moderate to heavy acceleration, the engine makes a nasally groan that doesn't match the otherwise luxurious experience. Still, this car is quiet.

Climate control

8.0
The vents are easy to position and quiet during typical operation. Both the heating and air conditioning work quickly. Touch-sensitive controls require more focus than they should, but at least you can make big adjustments by quickly swiping up or down. Seat heating and ventilation are similarly effective and quiet.

Interior

7.0
The RC's interior is easy to see out of, easy to climb into, easy on the eyes, and mostly easy to figure out. Alas, it has a poor exterior-to-interior space ratio — especially with regard to the rear seats — and operating the entertainment system is a nuisance.

Ease of use

6.5
You'll need some time to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of the types of inputs — both physical and touch-sensitive — but it makes sense after practice. Operating the touchpad controller for the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
As with many coupes, the RC's long doors can be an issue in tight parking lots. Once open, there's plenty of space to duck inside without banging your head against the roof. The front seats automatically slide forward to allow easier access to the rear, but once seated, they threaten your shins as they return into place.

Driving position

8.0
The power-adjustable driver's seat and steering wheel have wide ranges, so they are able to fit a variety of body types. Once set, all gauges are visible and important controls fall easily into reach. The armrests sit nearly equal distance and height, allowing you to rest both elbows.

Roominess

6.0
Though the RC is one of the larger luxury coupes in the segment, it has the smallest interior. While occupants of average height will find the front seats adequate, we struggle to think who the rear seats would serve. There's less legroom back there than what's found in some two-door performance sport coupes.

Visibility

7.5
You have a clear view ahead and out the side. The side mirrors sit far enough away and back from the windshield pillars to avoid large blind spots. The available electronic blind-spot monitoring alleviates the rest. The rear view is largely unimpeded by the rear headrests. Overall, visibility is decent considering the coupe proportions.

Quality

8.0
The RC boasts meticulous attention to detail. The gaps are uniform throughout, and the absence of squeaks and rattles provides a sense of quality assembly throughout the interior. Some plastic materials, especially the panel that surrounds the center clock, look slightly out of place.

Utility

6.5
Even for a coupe, the RC's storage space is tight. The trunk can handle little more than the necessities of a weekend getaway, and the interior has few solutions for large bottles as well as bags and backpacks. You'll find larger and more accommodating interiors and trunks in competitors.

Small-item storage

6.5
The center console has just enough room for a few phones. The door pockets fall on the smaller side of the spectrum, and there are just two cupholders. Outside of these options, the back seat becomes the main storage space for larger bags and sports bottles.

Cargo space

6.0
With 10.4 cubic feet of capacity, the RC's trunk is among the smallest in its competitive class. While you can get more room by lowering the rear seats, you can't do so from the trunk. You have to climb into the back to reach the release switches.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The lower LATCH anchors sit under an easy-to-access flap at the seat bottom. Top anchors are likewise easy to find and attach. The main issue is the limited space that's common with coupes. Once you install the car seat, you won't want to make a habit of reinstallation.

Technology

6.5
Though the large entertainment screen looks impressive, it's frustrating to operate. That it locks out many functions while the vehicle is moving might actually be a good thing because of how cumbersome it is. Phone integration is middling, and a head-up display is not available. At least the optional stereo sounds terrific.

Audio & navigation

5.5
The optional and powerful 17-speaker, 835-watt stereo sounds fantastic. The wide 10.3-inch entertainment screen looks good, too. Alas, the software is awkward to operate and behind the curve in terms of features. What's worse is you can't use many functions while moving. You're better off using your phone.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Only Apple CarPlay is supported, so iPhone owners are in luck. While annoying during routine operation, the touchpad works well in this setup. Android Auto is not currently available, nor is wireless charging. The center console contains two USB ports, but neither is of the modern USB-C variety.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows ahead and the system stops working.

Voice control

6.5
The system requires specific prompts instead of natural language. While changing radio stations wasn't a problem, the system had difficulty understanding street and city names, no matter how clearly and slowly we called them out. Your best bet is plugging in your phone and using Siri or Google Voice.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RC 300.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, First Lexus and in love!
Chris B.,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This Lexus is beautiful from the outside as it is on the inside. The responsiveness in Sport+ mode is unparalleled. I chose this vehicle over the 2019 Audi S5, even with the heads up display in the Audi and lighting under the doors. Will lease Lexus again!

5 out of 5 stars, Catch a Lexus 300 RC F-Sport
Dave,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I'm happier with the car than I even thought I would be. Only negatives are storage space and less zip off the line than the 350. Still, it's a great ride.

5 out of 5 stars, My Lexus RC 300
Sarita,
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Is really a 2 passengers car what I don’t mind because is just for me Other than that is a nice car

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,145
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$43,835
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 2dr Coupe features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$47,860
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$50,035
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower260 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus RC 300 Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RC 300 safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Warns if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus RC 300 vs. the competition

Lexus RC 300 vs. Lexus RC 350

Like the RC 300, the RC 350 is available with all-wheel drive should you want maximum power and all-weather drivability. The RC 350's V6 is more powerful, though, and produces 311 hp. Otherwise, both cars are pretty much identical. We like the 350 more, but there's nothing wrong in saving a bit of money by picking the RC 300.

Compare Lexus RC 300 & Lexus RC 350 features

Lexus RC 300 vs. Lexus IS 300

The RC and the IS feature the same powertrain and general layout. Pricing is similar, and both can be had in the F Sport version. The IS wins out on utility simply because it has a usable rear seat. However, the RC counters with its more dramatic styling. That's pretty much the point in getting a coupe in the first place, right?

Compare Lexus RC 300 & Lexus IS 300 features

Lexus RC 300 vs. Audi A5

Even though the RC 350's larger V6 makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A5, the A5 provides similar acceleration. Exterior dimensions are similar, but somehow the A5 makes better use of its space. For instance, it has about 5 inches more legroom for rear passengers and a bit more trunk space. The Audi also wins out for having a superior infotainment system.

Compare Lexus RC 300 & Audi A5 features
FAQ

Is the Lexus RC 300 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RC 300 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus RC 300 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC 300 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC 300 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RC 300. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus RC 300?

Is the Lexus RC 300 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RC 300 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 300. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 300's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus RC 300 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus RC 300 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 RC 300 and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RC 300 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RC 300?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RC 300 is the 2019 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,145.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,145
  • 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,835
  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,860
  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,035
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RC 300?

If you're interested in the Lexus RC 300, the next question is, which RC 300 model is right for you? RC 300 variants include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of RC 300 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

