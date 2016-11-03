Overall rating 3.5 / 5

Held back by middling performance and frustrating user interfaces, the 2017 Lexus RC 200t falls well short of the benchmark set by many of its rivals. Yes, it's comfortable, stylish and fuel-efficient, but you'd be better served by other luxury sport coupes.

Also, controlling the navigation and entertainment features through the Remote Touchpad is an exercise in frustration. Further hurting the RC's chances of becoming a top pick is the lack of storage and cargo space. If all you're after is a stylish and comfortable luxury coupe, the RC 200t may satisfy. But overall we think other luxury sport coupes will deliver a better all-around experience.