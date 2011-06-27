Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
NX 300 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,531*
Total Cash Price
$34,489
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,502*
Total Cash Price
$35,179
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,487*
Total Cash Price
$47,250
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,429*
Total Cash Price
$48,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$4,444
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$672
|$2,371
|$1,593
|$1,704
|$7,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$529
|$811
|$874
|$941
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,845
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,029
|Financing
|$1,855
|$1,491
|$1,105
|$690
|$250
|$5,391
|Depreciation
|$6,542
|$3,088
|$2,716
|$2,407
|$2,161
|$16,914
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,823
|$8,484
|$9,787
|$8,430
|$8,007
|$48,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$879
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$685
|$2,418
|$1,625
|$1,738
|$7,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$540
|$827
|$891
|$960
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,070
|Financing
|$1,892
|$1,521
|$1,127
|$704
|$255
|$5,499
|Depreciation
|$6,673
|$3,150
|$2,770
|$2,455
|$2,204
|$17,252
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,099
|$8,654
|$9,983
|$8,599
|$8,167
|$49,502
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$1,370
|$921
|$3,248
|$2,182
|$2,334
|$10,056
|Repairs
|$0
|$725
|$1,111
|$1,197
|$1,289
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,528
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,780
|Financing
|$2,541
|$2,043
|$1,514
|$945
|$343
|$7,386
|Depreciation
|$8,963
|$4,231
|$3,721
|$3,298
|$2,961
|$23,172
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,938
|$11,623
|$13,408
|$11,549
|$10,970
|$66,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,328
|$6,266
|Maintenance
|$1,410
|$948
|$3,343
|$2,246
|$2,403
|$10,349
|Repairs
|$0
|$746
|$1,144
|$1,232
|$1,327
|$4,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,601
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,861
|Financing
|$2,616
|$2,102
|$1,558
|$973
|$353
|$7,601
|Depreciation
|$9,224
|$4,354
|$3,830
|$3,394
|$3,047
|$23,849
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,490
|$11,962
|$13,800
|$11,886
|$11,290
|$68,429
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 NX 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Virginia is:not available
