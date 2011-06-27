  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2018 Lexus IS 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 IS 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,660
See IS 300 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,210
See IS 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2226
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.382.8/556.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG2226
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Base engine size3.5 l2.0 l
Turning circle35.4 ft.34.2 ft.
dual fuel injectionyesyes
Valves2416
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4
Torqueno258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Horsepowerno241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Premium Plus Packageyesyes
Premium Packageyesyes
F SPORT w/All-Season Tiresyesno
Comfort Packageyesyes
F SPORT Package w/18" Wheels and All-Season Tiresyesno
F SPORT Package w/18" Wheels and Summer Tiresnoyes
F SPORT w/Summer Tire Comfortnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
10 total speakersyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
293 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
F SPORT Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyesyes
Navigation Systemyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
F SPORT Key Glovesyesyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Systemyesyes
Heated Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyes
F SPORT Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheelyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyesyes
Key Glovesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
leatheretteyesyes
Front leg room44.8 in.44.8 in.
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myesyes
18" Mesh Alloy Wheelsyesyes
F SPORT 18" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Premium Paintyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.3583 lbs.
Gross weight4686 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.101.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload949 lbs.1047 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Redline
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Redline
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Nuance Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Nuance Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
225/45R17 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,660
Starting MSRP
$38,210
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS 300 InventorySee IS 300 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles