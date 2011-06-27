  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,202$11,299$13,066
Clean$8,680$10,645$12,287
Average$7,638$9,339$10,730
Rough$6,596$8,032$9,172
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,895$14,178$16,110
Clean$11,222$13,358$15,149
Average$9,874$11,719$13,229
Rough$8,527$10,079$11,309
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,104$13,536$15,588
Clean$10,475$12,753$14,659
Average$9,217$11,187$12,801
Rough$7,959$9,622$10,943
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,846$13,486$15,711
Clean$10,232$12,706$14,775
Average$9,003$11,147$12,902
Rough$7,775$9,587$11,029
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,439$11,632$13,481
Clean$8,904$10,959$12,677
Average$7,835$9,614$11,070
Rough$6,766$8,268$9,463
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,881$14,477$16,666
Clean$11,208$13,640$15,673
Average$9,862$11,965$13,686
Rough$8,516$10,291$11,700
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,611$14,102$16,204
Clean$10,954$13,287$15,239
Average$9,638$11,656$13,307
Rough$8,323$10,025$11,375
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,732$11,896$13,720
Clean$9,181$11,208$12,902
Average$8,079$9,832$11,267
Rough$6,976$8,456$9,631
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,970$11,094$12,885
Clean$8,462$10,453$12,117
Average$7,446$9,170$10,581
Rough$6,430$7,887$9,045
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,248$14,858$17,061
Clean$11,554$13,999$16,045
Average$10,167$12,281$14,011
Rough$8,779$10,562$11,977
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,215$13,582$15,578
Clean$10,580$12,796$14,650
Average$9,310$11,225$12,793
Rough$8,040$9,655$10,936
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,894$13,344$15,409
Clean$10,277$12,572$14,491
Average$9,043$11,029$12,654
Rough$7,809$9,485$10,817
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,033$13,396$15,390
Clean$10,408$12,621$14,473
Average$9,158$11,072$12,638
Rough$7,908$9,522$10,804
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,597$12,955$14,943
Clean$9,997$12,206$14,052
Average$8,797$10,707$12,271
Rough$7,596$9,209$10,490
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,494$10,419$12,043
Clean$8,013$9,816$11,325
Average$7,051$8,611$9,889
Rough$6,089$7,406$8,454
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,280$12,554$14,472
Clean$9,697$11,828$13,610
Average$8,533$10,376$11,885
Rough$7,369$8,924$10,160
Sell my 2013 Cadillac ATS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Cadillac ATS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,816 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,816 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Cadillac ATS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,816 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Cadillac ATS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Cadillac ATS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Cadillac ATS ranges from $6,089 to $12,043, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Cadillac ATS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.