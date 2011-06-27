Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,202
|$11,299
|$13,066
|Clean
|$8,680
|$10,645
|$12,287
|Average
|$7,638
|$9,339
|$10,730
|Rough
|$6,596
|$8,032
|$9,172
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,895
|$14,178
|$16,110
|Clean
|$11,222
|$13,358
|$15,149
|Average
|$9,874
|$11,719
|$13,229
|Rough
|$8,527
|$10,079
|$11,309
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,104
|$13,536
|$15,588
|Clean
|$10,475
|$12,753
|$14,659
|Average
|$9,217
|$11,187
|$12,801
|Rough
|$7,959
|$9,622
|$10,943
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,846
|$13,486
|$15,711
|Clean
|$10,232
|$12,706
|$14,775
|Average
|$9,003
|$11,147
|$12,902
|Rough
|$7,775
|$9,587
|$11,029
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,439
|$11,632
|$13,481
|Clean
|$8,904
|$10,959
|$12,677
|Average
|$7,835
|$9,614
|$11,070
|Rough
|$6,766
|$8,268
|$9,463
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,881
|$14,477
|$16,666
|Clean
|$11,208
|$13,640
|$15,673
|Average
|$9,862
|$11,965
|$13,686
|Rough
|$8,516
|$10,291
|$11,700
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,611
|$14,102
|$16,204
|Clean
|$10,954
|$13,287
|$15,239
|Average
|$9,638
|$11,656
|$13,307
|Rough
|$8,323
|$10,025
|$11,375
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,732
|$11,896
|$13,720
|Clean
|$9,181
|$11,208
|$12,902
|Average
|$8,079
|$9,832
|$11,267
|Rough
|$6,976
|$8,456
|$9,631
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,970
|$11,094
|$12,885
|Clean
|$8,462
|$10,453
|$12,117
|Average
|$7,446
|$9,170
|$10,581
|Rough
|$6,430
|$7,887
|$9,045
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,248
|$14,858
|$17,061
|Clean
|$11,554
|$13,999
|$16,045
|Average
|$10,167
|$12,281
|$14,011
|Rough
|$8,779
|$10,562
|$11,977
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,215
|$13,582
|$15,578
|Clean
|$10,580
|$12,796
|$14,650
|Average
|$9,310
|$11,225
|$12,793
|Rough
|$8,040
|$9,655
|$10,936
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,894
|$13,344
|$15,409
|Clean
|$10,277
|$12,572
|$14,491
|Average
|$9,043
|$11,029
|$12,654
|Rough
|$7,809
|$9,485
|$10,817
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,033
|$13,396
|$15,390
|Clean
|$10,408
|$12,621
|$14,473
|Average
|$9,158
|$11,072
|$12,638
|Rough
|$7,908
|$9,522
|$10,804
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,597
|$12,955
|$14,943
|Clean
|$9,997
|$12,206
|$14,052
|Average
|$8,797
|$10,707
|$12,271
|Rough
|$7,596
|$9,209
|$10,490
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,494
|$10,419
|$12,043
|Clean
|$8,013
|$9,816
|$11,325
|Average
|$7,051
|$8,611
|$9,889
|Rough
|$6,089
|$7,406
|$8,454
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,280
|$12,554
|$14,472
|Clean
|$9,697
|$11,828
|$13,610
|Average
|$8,533
|$10,376
|$11,885
|Rough
|$7,369
|$8,924
|$10,160